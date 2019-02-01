S’porean mum looking for 2 missing sons with grandmother, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Update on March 9, 4:35pm: The children and their grandmother have been found.

A Singaporean mother, Gina Chua Zi Ying, has taken to Facebook to appeal for the whereabouts of her missing sons and their grandmother.

Advertisement

Here are photos of her children, attached to the same post put up in the early morning of March 9, 2019:

Her elder son was last seen in a grey t-shirt with a skull (second photo), while the younger one was wearing a dark blue/ black shirt.

Their grandmother is plump and has short hair, and wore a white top with a blue shoulder bag.

Advertisement

Last seen on night of March 8

According to Chua’s latest update, the two boys and their grandmother were last seen at Petir LRT in Bukit Panjang around 11:30pm, on March 8.

It appears that the trio subsequently got into a taxi.

However, the police could not identify the colour of the taxi, as the vehicle was too far away from the CCTV.

Chua hopes that any taxi drivers who happen to have information or who happened to pick them up could let her know.

Advertisement

Not sharing photos of grandma

Within nine hours, the post had been shared more than 8,000 times with 200 comments.

While most commenters sent their well wishes to Chua, some comments also requested that photos of the grandmother to be posted as well to facilitate the search.

In response to these comments, Chua said that she will not be posting photos of the grandmother, as it might cause the elderly woman “further distress”.

Advertisement

Chua and her family are hoping that the grandmother will contact them, even as they are waiting for the police to locate the trio.

Members of the public can contact Chua if they have any information.

Update on March 9, 2:47pm: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has put out an appeal as well:

Informants can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

Advertisement

Top image via Gina Chua/Facebook