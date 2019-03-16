Limited edition McGriddles hoodie being sold on Carousell for up to S$400
You can eat 66 more McGriddles meals with that amount of money.
McGriddles is back on Feb. 27 and it’s not just for one day.
McGriddles back in McDonald’s S’pore for limited time with new Crispy Chicken on menu
Beside McGriddles, there was also a giveaway of McGriddles-inspired hoodie at SpringLeaf Tower.
Limited edition hoodie
The first hundred in line for the Sausage McGriddles with Egg Meal at the McDonald’s SpringLeaf Tower outlet received this limited edition hoodie.
This hoodie expectedly attracted a long snaking queue:
Well turns out, not all of them were true McGriddles fans.
Selling at up to S$400 on Carousell
These 100 hoodies were originally free with every purchase of the S$6 meal, but quickly found themselves being resold at exorbitant prices on Carousell.
Carousell sellers are flipping the hoodies for around S$180 to S$400.
You might be surprised, but there were buyers willing to offer up to S$150.
However, that’s S$30 short of the lowest price that one can find on Carousell as of this article.
One of the Carousell sellers claimed to have queued for ten hours at SpringLeaf Tower and hence priced the hoodie at S$200.
Here are more postings of the sale of McGriddles hoodie found on Carousell.
S$280
S$250
S$300
At S$400
And the highest price on the page now is S$400 for this allegedly ‘ultra rare media exclusive’ hoodie.
I’m not loving it.
