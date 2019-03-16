McDonald’s S’pore to give out book by ‘How To Train Your Dragon’ author with every Happy Meal from Mar. 7, 2019

As part of the Happy Meal Readers Programme, McDonald’s Singapore will be giving out a book by Cressida Cowell from Mar. 7, 2019, with every Happy Meal purchased.

Cowell is author and illustrator of the wildly popular “How To Train Your Dragon” series.

12 standalone stories

“The Treetop Twins Adventures” is a collection of 12 standalone stories, written exclusively for McDonald’s.

Two stories will be released every eight weeks.

Going by the math, this means that the book-giving campaign will run for 48 weeks, which is a year.

The series features a pair of twins who travel back in time with their scientist parents to the Dinosaur era, discovering the creatures that once roamed the earth.

Diners will have the option of choosing a Happy Meal toy over the book.

Weekly storytelling sessions

Besides the book, McDonald’s will also be organising weekly storytelling session islandwide, led by Ronald McDonald and supported by professional storytellers and reading ambassadors from NLB.

Here are the sessions:

However, as there are limited seats, participants should visit the Happy Meal site for more information and register with the relevant outlet.

(Note: The section does not appear to be up yet.)

