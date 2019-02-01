fbpx

Back
﻿

McDonald’s S’pore replaces classic Coke with less sugar version, sparks calls to get old version back

Soda pressing.

Guan Zhen Tan | March 11, 11:22 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Having your favourite food item removed from the menu can be distressing.

Just ask some Singaporeans.

McDonald’s removes classic Coke from Singapore outlets

It turns out McDonald’s in Singapore has almost overnight removed Coca-Cola Classic from all its outlets island-wide.

The next best option available is a healthier version of the drink, Coca-Cola Original Taste Less Sugar.

Reaction

One customer, Joel Loo, recently found out to his chagrin that McDonald’s Singapore is no longer serving Coca-Cola Classic.

While some might just suck it up or welcome the change, customers like Loo were furious.

Forced on customers

Loo felt that a decision had been forced on customers to take the less sugar option, without providing them with the freedom of choice.

On March 6,  he posted on the fast food giant’s Facebook page, asking them to “bring back our old coke” and to “give us a choice”.

The reason for the change

McDonald’s in Singapore responded to Loo’s post, saying that they would reach out to him via private message.

According to a screenshot of the conversation between Loo and McDonald’s, the fast food chain clarified that this was part of Coca-Cola Singapore’s efforts to give Singaporeans more of the drinks they want, while supporting the government’s national plan to curb the rise of diabetes.

Image may contain: text
Screenshot via Joel Loo’s post

No need to remove regular Coke

Loo, however, doubled down, and claimed that reports by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and a Citizens Jury for the War on Diabetes did not mention that unhealthy choices had to be removed.

Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post on McDonald’s Facebook page

Will look into suggestion

In response, McDonald’s thanked Loo for his “detailed” explanation, and said that they will take his suggestion into consideration:

Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post on McDonald’s Facebook page

Fight for Coke’s return

In case you weren’t sure how serious Loo is, he made another post to fight for the return of Coca-Cola Classic as an option on the menu.

It was a lot more harshly worded, with Loo even going as far as saying that McDonald’s shouldn’t “punish the rest of us for the failure of other individuals to take care of themselves”.

In case you cannot read his embedded post above, here’s what Loo wrote:

“I don’t usually rant now a days, but providing an option is different from taking away and forcing the option on the rest of us.

Don’t punish the rest of us for the failure of other individuals to take care of themselves.

Give me back my classic coke. People who don’t bother or watch their diets, or care for their healthy will find other avenues to harm themselves.

The Coca-Cola tastes different! I want the full experience at McDonald’s, not watered down soda!

#BringBackClassic

Loo even started a Facebook page called “Bring Back Classic”. 

This time, his call to action gathered some traction, with some regular Coke heads supporting his movement.

Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post

McDonald’s food is still the same

Some said that while it was a move in line with the war against diabetes, it was a contradictory message given that McDonald’s, being a fast food restaurant, is not the healthiest fare on the planet:

Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post

Diabetes can be inherited

Some took the opportunity to correct Loo’s passionate statement, as it assumed that those with people with diabetes didn’t take care of themselves:

Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post
Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post
Screenshot from McDonald’s Singapore Facebook page

Bring normal Coke back

It also seems that others are beginning to bombard McDonald’s with the same demand:

Screenshot from McDonald’s Singapore Facebook page
Screenshot from McDonald’s Singapore Facebook page

Whether McDonald’s actually takes Loo’s suggestion into consideration is another story, but for now, this seems like the easiest thing to do:

Screenshot via Joel Loo’s Facebook post

Top image via Joel Loo’s post and McDonald’s Singapore.

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen is a serial doodler with multiple pens with her wherever she goes. She loves listening to Visual Kei bands, Jamiroquai and random songs from the future-funk genre.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore pest control staff throws & steps on snake in 'training exercise' video

Too tough.

March 12, 12:28 am

People are making hilarious wallpapers utilising Samsung's new hole-punch camera

Holey moley.

March 11, 10:35 pm

S'pore guy discriminated for being 'fat', threatened with police & lawsuit by perpetrator in Popular bookstore

Police very busy these days.

March 11, 09:53 pm

M'sia medical student allegedly made sexist comments about M'sian actress who died in car crash

He supposedly said that women need men to drive them because they are bad drivers.

March 11, 09:18 pm

Up to 70% off One Piece & other anime figurines at Takashimaya from March 12-26, 2019

Someone ate the cheap cheap fruit.

March 11, 08:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close