Former Clementi mosque chairman misappropriated over S$370,000 in donations over 7 years

The former chairman of Masjid Darussalam, Ab Mutalif Hashim, has admitted to siphoning off over S$370,000 of mosque donations over 7 years.

Allegedly took cash donations

The mosque in question, Masjid Darussalam, is located in Commonwealth Avenue West, near Clementi MRT.

Mutalif served as chairman of the mosque management board between 2003 and 2010, and continued as voluntary chairman until 2013.

According to a Channel NewsAsia report on March 12, the 58-year-old misappropriated over S$370,000 in cash collections between January 2006 and March 2013.

Mutalif was found out because cash collections made to the mosque rose significantly after he stepped down as chairman.

Donations rose from between S$10,000 to S$19,000 to approximately S$40,000 to S$60,000 each month.

Money deposited in various accounts

Cash donations were placed in chests and containers inside the mosque.

And according to CNA, Mutalif would instruct mosque volunteers and caretakers to bring these chests into his office for “safekeeping”.

A portion of the cash was deposited into various bank accounts without the knowledge nor authorisation of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

Some money was deposited into his own POSB account, a woman’s bank account, and the account of his non-profit organisation, Just Parenting Association (JPA).

Mutalif also used the money to pay off debts for his registered charity, the Association for Devoted and Active Family Men (ADAM).

Mutalif pleaded guilty to six criminal breach of trust charges.

For each count of criminal breach of trust, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

Top photo via Google streetview.