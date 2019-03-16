Man ran like a fugitive from NEA officers as he was smoking under Tanglin Shopping Centre sheltered walkway

Two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers were seen chasing a man they caught smoking under a sheltered walkway behind Tanglin Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 2.

Footage of the incident recorded on a dashboard camera was shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook group page by Collins Voo.

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident happened at about 11.45am.

What happened

The man was seen stopped by two NEA officers.

There appeared to have been a bit of a scuffle as the man refused to stop and tried to make a run for it and the officers gave chase.

The man who was pursued tripped and fell onto the ground, but resumed running when he got back up onto his feet.

The officers continued the chase just as the video ends.

Smoking under covered walkways is not allowed.

NEA confirms incident

An NEA spokesperson confirmed that enforcement action was taken against the man at that time: “The smoking offender had claimed that he did not have any particulars on him.”

“The footage was taken when the smoking offender tried to get away, while our officers called the police and had advised him to wait for the police’s arrival.

“The police arrived shortly after, and the smoking offender then provided his particulars to the officers.”