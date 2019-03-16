fbpx

Back
﻿

Man ran like a fugitive from NEA officers as he was smoking under Tanglin Shopping Centre sheltered walkway

He could have run faster if he didn't smoke.

Belmont Lay | March 4, 11:22 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Two National Environment Agency (NEA) officers were seen chasing a man they caught smoking under a sheltered walkway behind Tanglin Shopping Centre on Saturday, March 2.

Footage of the incident recorded on a dashboard camera was shared on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook group page by Collins Voo.

According to the time stamp on the video, the incident happened at about 11.45am.

What happened

The man was seen stopped by two NEA officers.

There appeared to have been a bit of a scuffle as the man refused to stop and tried to make a run for it and the officers gave chase.

The man who was pursued tripped and fell onto the ground, but resumed running when he got back up onto his feet.

The officers continued the chase just as the video ends.

Smoking under covered walkways is not allowed.

NEA confirms incident

An NEA spokesperson confirmed that enforcement action was taken against the man at that time: “The smoking offender had claimed that he did not have any particulars on him.”

“The footage was taken when the smoking offender tried to get away, while our officers called the police and had advised him to wait for the police’s arrival.

“The police arrived shortly after, and the smoking offender then provided his particulars to the officers.”

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Christ Church Secondary School in S'pore has been having a 4-day lesson week since 2010

Fridays are reserved for character education and CCAs.

March 4, 09:25 pm

"Ah Pui", a S'pore kopitiam kitty known to lie around with his own chou chou, died in 2016

He brought much joy to those around him.

March 4, 08:46 pm

S'pore Sunda pangolin who underwent world's first pangolin orthopaedic surgery is recovering well

Get well soon, Berani the pangolin!

March 4, 08:18 pm

Explosive football clash expected as S'pore to play M'sia on March 20 for first-ever Airmarine Cup match

Bringing those tensions to the pitch.

March 4, 08:16 pm

Up to 90% off PS4, XBox One, Switch, & PC games & accessories at Bukit Batok warehouse sale March 6 - 10, 2019

Yay.

March 4, 07:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close