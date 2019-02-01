fbpx

Thai man, 58, wore armour of amulets almost daily, dies in car accident the day he didn’t

Tragedy.

Mandy How | March 31, 03:14 pm

Some believe that amulets grant their owners protection against evil and danger.

But perhaps no one believed it more than 58-year-old Snom, a Thai man who had collected enough amulets to wear them as armour and helmet.

Photo by Sanook via China Press
Photo by Sanook via China Press

According to China Press, Snom wore the protective “gear” almost daily.

Sadly, on one of the rare days that he did not, Snom met with a fatal car accident and passed away.

Went to nearby store

On March 1, 2019, the Thai man had driven to a nearby store to purchase some goods.

But on that particular day, Snom did not wear his armour of amulets, which he had painstakingly procured from temples all over Thailand.

A small truck lost control and crashed into Snom.

The impact was so severe that the victim was was rammed into a shop, where he died on the spot.

It is unclear if Snom was in his vehicle at the time of collision, but China Press reports that the roof of the car had caved in.

The shop was also left with a damaged roof and its goods in disarray.

A nearby shopkeeper discovered Snom’s body when he checked out the scene, which prompted him the call the police.

The truck driver is being charged for death by negligence.

Top image by Sanook via China Press

