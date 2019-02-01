M’sian woman wins S$4.1 million lottery with S$0.66 bet

Everyone’s having that dream where they luck out never having to work again.

Advertisement

But one 54-year-old Malaysian woman is actually living it.

Who is this lucky winner?

The woman, who lives in Johor and works as a clerk, told reporters after striking the RM12.3 million jackpot lottery on Feb. 20 that she does not bet regularly.

She has a pair of “lucky” numbers

But the moment she wagered a bet, the lucky punter said she has a pair of “lucky” numbers to rely on — 1559 and 7886.

Those were the two numbers that allowed her to win the staggering RM12.3 million (S$4.1 million) jackpot on a bet of just RM2 (S$0.66).

Advertisement

Winner has “regular” numbers

According to Malaysian tabloid the Sun Daily, the woman said after collecting her winnings at Sports Toto’s head office in Kuala Lumpur:

“I only buy numbers when I feel good, so I do not buy for every draw. This pair of winning numbers — ‘1559 and 7886’ — is my special numbers which I would buy regularly. It must be the Chinese New Year’s good luck that made me the winner. It’s still unbelievable that I actually won the jackpot with only RM2.”

She added that she planned to keep her job, while also investing in property and sharing some of the winnings with her children.

Advertisement

A second millionaire

But she wasn’t the only Malaysian punter who was made a millionaire overnight.

Another man, a 40-year-old manager, won RM1.07 million (S$360,000) by placing a bet of RM48 (S$16).

His pair of lucky numbers, 7886 and 8875, were derived from his girlfriend’s phone number.

He said:

“The numbers are meaningful to me and my girlfriend and that’s the reason I always bet on these numbers.”

This is why it pays to pay attention to your significant other.

Top image from Sports Toto Malaysia’s Facebook page.