M’sian man loses it after allegedly waiting for hours only for govt staff to take a break

The particular office had been experiencing a higher number of visitors recently.

Sulaiman Daud | March 1, 10:49 am

An outburst by a Malaysian man at a government office recently went viral on Twitter.

The video, shared by user Hilmi Adi Ruzaini on Feb. 26, showed a man sitting at a counter, berating the staff.

 

Angry over long wait

The man can be heard shouting in Malay that he had waited for a long time, and asked how many repeated trips he had to make to the office.

He also shouted, “Saya manusia, bukan binatang!”, which means “I’m a human, not an animal!”

The twitter caption read:

“A Malaysian loses his cool at a government office when he waited from 10am – 2pm, and when he was served, the officer asked him to come back other time citing lack of manpower and its their time for a break – when there’s so many people walking around seemingly doing nothing”

Sympathetic reactions

As of March 1, 9:30am, the video had been retweeted over 25,300 times.

Other users who replied to the tweet were sympathetic, and some shared their own negative experiences with the Malaysian public service.

Screen shot from @HilmiAdi’s Twitter page.
Screen shot from @HilmiAdi’s Twitter page.

Translation: “Wasted his time, money as he said his house was not nearby. It’s not the fault of the staff either, but offices need to be more efficient. It’s the responsibility of our leaders to deal with this.”

Screen shot from @HilmiAdi’s Twitter page.

Translation: “Actually, they were sitting in the next room, gossiping.”

Investigation carried out

However, on Feb. 27, the Malaysian Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) clarified the matter in a public statement.

The incident, which took place at an APAD office in Kelana Jaya, Selangor, had been investigated.

According to the Malay Mail, the APAD found that the man was at the counter at 2:30pm on Feb. 26 to submit application documents.

However, the counter for the queue number had closed at 2:00pm when it reached the daily limit, and the man was asked to come back again, at an earlier timing.

The man felt angry because he claimed to have waited there for four hours.

Prioritise customer welfare

APAD noted that this particular office was experiencing a higher number of visitors due to the closure of other government offices in a service hub.

However, APAD claimed that the man did not wait as long as he said he did.

They advised the public to arrive earlier, and said they would improve their services, as well as regreting the inconvenience caused.

Top image adapted from @HilmiAdi’s Twitter video.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

