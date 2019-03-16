fbpx

Back
﻿

M’sian minister says no gay people in his country

They've all gone somewhere else apparently.

Sulaiman Daud | March 6, 02:09 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A Malaysian minister has publicly said that he believes his country does not have any gay people.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Mohammaddin Ketapi was in Berlin, Germany on March 5 when he was asked by a German reporter whether gay people were welcomed in Malaysia.

Mohammaddin said: “I don’t think we have anything like that (gay people) in our country.”

Promoting tourism

The remark was reported by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) and carried by Malaysian media site Malaysiakini.

Mohammddin, a member of the Sabah Heritage Party (WARISAN) and the ruling Pakatan Harapan coalition, was in town to attend ITB Berlin a major tourism trade fair.

According to DW, he had also “sidestepped” an earlier question when asked if Malaysia was a safe country for gay and Jewish people.

Mohammaddin earlier made headlines in October 2018, when he was accused of using public funds to bring his family along on an official visit to Singapore.

He said that he had paid for their expenses himself.

Mahathir against gay rights

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has been a firm opponent of gay rights.

In September 2018, he said that Malaysia would not support gay marriage.

And in October 2018, he said that Malaysia would not “copy” the West in accepting lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender people.

Top image from Malaysian Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry and ITB Berlin’s Facebook page.

About Sulaiman Daud

Sulaiman believes that we can be heroes, if just for one day. His favourite Doctor is Peter Capaldi's Twelve, although he is falling in love with Jodie Whittaker's Thirteen. He also writes about film and pop-culture, which you are very welcome to read here.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Spiciest Korean instant noodles with ghost pepper available for RM5.80 at 7-Eleven M'sia

Not for the faint-hearted.

March 6, 01:28 pm

Starbucks customers in China brawl over adorable cat paw mugs

Starbucks eventually sold the remaining mugs online instead.

March 6, 01:07 pm

S'pore has 22 billionaires in Forbes 2019 list, combined wealth of S$97 billion

Here comes the money.

March 6, 12:48 pm

300 Gudetama inflatables in Sentosa from March 16-24, 2019, free entry for S'poreans

It's an inflatables festival.

March 6, 12:24 pm

People throwing Vans sneakers up in the air is newest internet challenge

Don't let your mum catch you throwing your shoes around.

March 6, 11:58 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close