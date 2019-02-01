S’pore clothing shop selling “Mala Tee” at Scape on March 16, 2019

Scitus is a clothing store in Singapore.

They are setting up a pop up booth at Scape on March 16, from 10am to 10pm, as part of the Scape Radikal Forze Jam 2019, an annual International break-dancing competition.

One of their offerings include this little gem.

Which appears to be a nifty little twist on your typical Fila shirt.

Here’s a closer look at the logo.

And here is the back of the shirt.

Cool.

The shirt will cost S$40.

In response to Mothership’s queries, Scitus revealed that the Mala shirts will be available on their online store after the pop-up booth, but it will be priced at S$45.

Here’s their online store, the shirt isn’t up yet, but will be, after the pop up stall.

Image from Scitus