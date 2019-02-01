S’pore clothing shop selling “Mala Tee” at Scape on March 16, 2019
If you can't make it tomorrow, they will be putting it up on their online store soon.
Scitus is a clothing store in Singapore.
They are setting up a pop up booth at Scape on March 16, from 10am to 10pm, as part of the Scape Radikal Forze Jam 2019, an annual International break-dancing competition.
One of their offerings include this little gem.
Which appears to be a nifty little twist on your typical Fila shirt.
Here’s a closer look at the logo.
And here is the back of the shirt.
Cool.
The shirt will cost S$40.
In response to Mothership’s queries, Scitus revealed that the Mala shirts will be available on their online store after the pop-up booth, but it will be priced at S$45.
Here’s their online store, the shirt isn’t up yet, but will be, after the pop up stall.
