fbpx

Back
﻿

Louis Vuitton’s wireless earphones available in S’pore for S$1,580

Whoa.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 3, 10:49 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

You might have heard of the hullabaloo surrounding AirPods, with some using the price, S$238, as a tongue-in-cheek symbol of wealth.

Like such.

Image from BlackNerdGang9k
Image from knowyourmeme

Well, Louis Vuitton has come up with what appears to be a completely unironic flex, by pushing out their very own wireless earphones.

Costs a Vuit-ton

Here are their wireless earphones.

Image from Louis Vuitton

Here’s an unboxing.

A single wireless earphone will set you back S$1,580.

Not all earphone designs are available at every store in Singapore though, so you might want to call in and check first.

If you find the design familiar, it’s because the entire thing is a collaboration between high-end earphone brand Master & Dynamic, which came out in 2018.

The original Master & Dynamic earphones came in at a relatively more affordable, but empirically expensive, US$299 (S$405).

Oof.

Image collated from Jam Hsiao’s Instagram and Louis Vuitton

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Portrait Mode: The OG S'porean cat rescuer & feeder who now gives shelter to more than 150 cats

Saving Singapore's felines since the 1990s.

March 3, 10:00 am

Police investigating activist Jolovan Wham again, this time for holding paper outside State Courts without permit

Almost semi-professional arrestee.

March 3, 06:10 am

S'pore to experience 35°C slow roast for first 2 weeks of March 2019

MRT carriages are going to smell funky during the evening rides home.

March 3, 05:29 am

Cesar Millan said he was surprised many dog lovers from Indonesia came to his S'pore show

How dogs ended up being associated with filth and disease, and shunned by some.

March 3, 02:06 am

'Average' NUS student claimed to get almost perfect grades on exchange with 1/5 the effort in S'pore

The student supposedly did plenty of 'random things' during exchange.

March 2, 09:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close