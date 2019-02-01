Limited edition Coca-Cola with sakura bottle design available in S’pore bakery for S$3
Still regular coke inside, though.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Coca-Cola has a knack for coming up with unorthodox combinations that turn out to be well-received:
7-Eleven S’pore introduces limited-edition coke plus coffee because you can never have enough caffeine
And these Sakura bottles, although more conventional, appear to be equally popular.
Released for a limited period from Jan. 21, 2019 in Japan, the bottles come decorated with falling sakura flowers.
Although it was supposed to be only available in Japan, Pullman Bakery in 100 AM mall appears to have imported the beverage.
Each bottle will cost you S$3 in Singapore.
It was originally priced at 125 yen in Japan, which is around S$1.52.
This is the third year that Coca-Cola is releasing sakura-themed bottles.
Fancy packaging aside, the contents of the 250ml bottle remain the same — regular coke.
Here’s the storefront of the bakery selling it:
Address:
100 AM
100 Tras St, #01-03, Singapore 079027
Opening Hours:
Monday – Friday, 7am – 10pm
Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am – 10pm
Top image by Mandy How/Coca-Cola Japan
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.