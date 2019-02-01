Limited edition Coca-Cola with sakura bottle design available in S’pore bakery for S$3

Coca-Cola has a knack for coming up with unorthodox combinations that turn out to be well-received:

And these Sakura bottles, although more conventional, appear to be equally popular.

Released for a limited period from Jan. 21, 2019 in Japan, the bottles come decorated with falling sakura flowers.

Although it was supposed to be only available in Japan, Pullman Bakery in 100 AM mall appears to have imported the beverage.

Each bottle will cost you S$3 in Singapore.

It was originally priced at 125 yen in Japan, which is around S$1.52.

This is the third year that Coca-Cola is releasing sakura-themed bottles.

Fancy packaging aside, the contents of the 250ml bottle remain the same — regular coke.

Here’s the storefront of the bakery selling it:

Address:

100 AM

100 Tras St, #01-03, Singapore 079027

Opening Hours:

Monday – Friday, 7am – 10pm

Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am – 10pm

Top image by Mandy How/Coca-Cola Japan