Limited edition Coca-Cola with sakura bottle design available in S’pore bakery for S$3

Still regular coke inside, though.

Mandy How | March 18, 07:25 pm

Upsurge

Coca-Cola has a knack for coming up with unorthodox combinations that turn out to be well-received:

7-Eleven S’pore introduces limited-edition coke plus coffee because you can never have enough caffeine

Coca-Cola Peach available in 7-Eleven S’pore from Jan. 24

Transparent Coca-Cola available in Japan from June 11, 2018

And these Sakura bottles, although more conventional, appear to be equally popular.

Released for a limited period from Jan. 21, 2019 in Japan, the bottles come decorated with falling sakura flowers.

Via Coca-Cola Japan

Although it was supposed to be only available in Japan, Pullman Bakery in 100 AM mall appears to have imported the beverage.

Photo by Mandy How

Each bottle will cost you S$3 in Singapore.

It was originally priced at 125 yen in Japan, which is around S$1.52.

Photo by Mandy How

This is the third year that Coca-Cola is releasing sakura-themed bottles.

Fancy packaging aside, the contents of the 250ml bottle remain the same — regular coke.

Here’s the storefront of the bakery selling it:

Address:
100 AM
100 Tras St, #01-03, Singapore 079027

Opening Hours:
Monday – Friday, 7am – 10pm
Saturday and Sunday, 8:30am – 10pm

Top image by Mandy How/Coca-Cola Japan

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

