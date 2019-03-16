SCDF firefighters spent 13 hours putting out 1 football field-length fire near Lim Chu Kang cemetery

On March 4, 2019 morning, a vegetation fire broke out near Lim Chu Kang Chinese Cemetery.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted at 7.05am, and firefighting operations are expected to last through the night until March 5.

Thick vegetation and windy conditions

Described as “slow-burning” and “deep-seated”, the fire burned through approximately one football field in length, and involved piles of timber waste.

The fire fight was prolonged due to thick vegetation and windy conditions

As of 8.23pm, three water jets are being used to bring the fire under control, SCDF reported.

A total of eight emergency vehicles and 52 firefighters have been deployed.

Initial stages

When SCDF arrived, water was initially supplied by two Bush Firefighting Modules (BFM) and two fire engines.

Some 25 firefighters from the Special Rescue Unit (SRU) had to lay the hoses manually from the fire hydrants, which were at a distance of 2km away.

This was to ensure a constant water supply.

Portable pumps were also set up at various points to “boost water pressure for effective firefighting”.

According to SCDF, an onsite “Rest and Refreshment” area has been set up for the firefighters, so that they may take turns to recuperate as they continue to brave the blaze.

The extent of the fire can be seen via this video: