LiHo offering S$0.90 milk tea in a bag at Suntec City outlet
Cheaper than chicken rice.
If you’re a bubble tea lover, you’d know that those things can cost at least S$3 per cup — pretty expensive.
Enter LiHo’s latest offer.
The local bubble tea chain has a new promotion which offers milk tea in a bag for just S$0.90.
Only at Suntec City
The offer is available from Mondays to Fridays between 2 to 6pm.
It is, however, only valid at its Suntec City outlet.
Pearl for S$0.50
If teh peng isn’t your thing, you can always add on pearls for an additional S$0.50.
And then you will get S$1.40 bubble tea in a bag.
Where to go: Suntec City 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-312, Singapore 038983
When to go: Mondays to Fridays, 2 to 6pm
Top image from @xavierlur and @lihosg
