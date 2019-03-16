fbpx

Back
﻿

LiHo offering S$0.90 milk tea in a bag at Suntec City outlet

Cheaper than chicken rice.

Fasiha Nazren | March 1, 02:40 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

If you’re a bubble tea lover, you’d know that those things can cost at least S$3 per cup — pretty expensive.

Enter LiHo’s latest offer.

The local bubble tea chain has a new promotion which offers milk tea in a bag for just S$0.90.

Only at Suntec City

The offer is available from Mondays to Fridays between 2 to 6pm.

It is, however, only valid at its Suntec City outlet.

Pearl for S$0.50

If teh peng isn’t your thing, you can always add on pearls for an additional S$0.50.

And then you will get S$1.40 bubble tea in a bag.

Photo from @xavierlur

Where to go: Suntec City 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-312, Singapore 038983
When to go: Mondays to Fridays, 2 to 6pm

Top image from @xavierlur and @lihosg

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

AHTC Latest Updates

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

People worldwide defend S'pore ice cream sandwich after Reddit thread calls it sh*tty food

Many loved it.

March 1, 02:23 pm

Yishunites have been selflessly helping this elderly man cross the road the past year

Aww, that's real sweet.

March 1, 01:03 pm

Stealth F-35 jets & Multi-Role Combat Vessels to be added to SAF's arsenal around 2030

Cool.

March 1, 12:32 pm

S'pore's 2018 fertility rate is lowest in history, even as more S'poreans get married

Government support for marriage and parenthood has been increasing progressively but require time to show results.

March 1, 12:12 pm

New 78,000sqm NS Hub will include e-Mart, CMPB & fitness conditioning centre

Convenient.

March 1, 12:00 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close