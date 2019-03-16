LiHo offering S$0.90 milk tea in a bag at Suntec City outlet

If you’re a bubble tea lover, you’d know that those things can cost at least S$3 per cup — pretty expensive.

Enter LiHo’s latest offer.

The local bubble tea chain has a new promotion which offers milk tea in a bag for just S$0.90.

Only at Suntec City

The offer is available from Mondays to Fridays between 2 to 6pm.

It is, however, only valid at its Suntec City outlet.

Pearl for S$0.50

If teh peng isn’t your thing, you can always add on pearls for an additional S$0.50.

And then you will get S$1.40 bubble tea in a bag.

Where to go: Suntec City 3 Temasek Blvd, #02-312, Singapore 038983

When to go: Mondays to Fridays, 2 to 6pm



Top image from @xavierlur and @lihosg