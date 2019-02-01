Lee Kuan Yew was saved by his rickshaw puller during the Japanese Occupation

In conjunction with Lee Kuan Yew’s fourth death anniversary, Honour Singapore uploaded a video detailing a part of Lee’s experience during the Japanese Occupation.

Advertisement

One of the main characters in the video is a rickshaw puller who saved Lee from being executed, Koh Teong Koo.

We’ll embed the full video at the end of the article.

The incident was recounted partly by Lee’s younger brother, Lee Suan Yew.

How Koh saved Lee

In a 2002 interview, Lee Kuan Yew revealed that he was almost sent for execution as part of the Sook Ching Massacre.

He was about 18 at that point of time.

Lee Kuan Yew recalled:

About ten days after the fall (of Singapore), we told to collect ourselves in certain collection centres. So they (the soldiers) said, ‘Go there.’ So I said, ‘I have left my clothes behind.’ I did not feel good.

Advertisement

For two days, Lee Kuan Yew hid in Koh’s dormitory, and escaped being taken to the beach to be shot.

So I went back and stayed, lied low for a few days with my gardener. He had a labourers’ quarters there, so I billeted myself with him. Second time I went out, they had changed people, and they let me through. Well I was lucky. I was lucky. Those who went on that lorry were taken to the beach and shot. Would have been me.

The video also included an oral interview with Koh in 1981 about the experience, who revealed that they were staying at the upper floor of a friend’s house.

Lee Suan Yew commented candidly that if it wasn’t for the help of Koh, the history of Singapore might have changed.

Advertisement

About Koh Teong Koo

Originally from the Fujian province of China, Koh had arrived in Singapore in 1934.

In 1937, he was hired by Madam Chua Jim Neo, Lee Kuan Yew’s mother, to be the family’s rickshaw puller to help send and pick the children up from school.

As Koh knew that the children would be hungry, he would give them a quarter cent each to buy cut fruits.

Good relationship with the Lee family

Koh mentioned in the oral interview that Madam Chua took great care of him, and provided him with proper meals.

There was once where Koh fell sick, and had to be sent to KK Hospital. Madam Chua brought home-cooked meals for him, and even paid for his medical bills.

Advertisement

As his relationship with the Lee’s grew, Koh eventually did more than just rickshaw pulling for the family.

Lee Suan Yew said this about Koh:

He (Koh) would teach me how to rear chickens and ducks and grow tapioca and sweet potatoes. He was so skilful. It’s amazing.

The experience cultivated a love for gardening in Lee Suan Yew.

Koh passed away in China in 1998.

Lee Suan Yew ended the interview by emphasising the good relationship between Koh and his family:

He really appreciated how we treated him, how my parents cared for him. And we appreciated what he did for us, especially during the war years. He was really a great help to us.

Here is the video.

Advertisement

Image from Honour Singapore