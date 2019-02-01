PM Lee to meet PM Mahathir in April 2019 for 9th Leaders’ Retreat

Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat back on the table

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will meet Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya for the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat in April 2019.

Previously postponed

The annual retreat was supposed to be held in November 2018, but was postponed.

The retreat’s new date was suggested by Malaysia.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said: “Malaysia has proposed that the 9th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat take place from April 8 to April 9, 2019 in Putrajaya.”

“Singapore has agreed to Malaysia’s proposal.”

Retreat under Najib’s administration

The retreat is an important event in the government calendar.

It gives both leaders one-on-one time with each other.

Mahathir’s predecessor, Najib Razak, visited Singapore in January 2018 for the 8th Leaders’ Retreat, where several projects were discussed.

However, following the change in Malaysia’s government, some of those projects, such as the High Speed Rail, have been put on hold.

The leaders’ retreat is a part of Najib’s legacy.

A bit of history

Since 2012, the retreats have taken place yearly, alternating between Singapore and Malaysia.

The past eight retreats occurred when PM Lee’s Malaysian counterpart was former premier Najib Razak.

In fact, PM Lee last met then PM Najib in Singapore on Jan. 16 for the eighth Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, before the Malaysian general election on May 9, 2018.

First retreat hosted by PH government

This upcoming leaders’ retreat will be the first one hosted by the Pakatan Harapan government.

The PH coalition came into power in Malaysia after a shocking defeat of the incumbent in May 2018.

Retreat date affirmed by Malaysia’s foreign minister

The dates of the retreat were announced in Malaysia parliament on Tuesday, March 26.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah replied a fellow MP’s query about the current status of Malaysia’s relationship with Singapore, with the recent airspace and maritime disputes having played out.

Saifuddin said the Leaders’ Retreat is an “important mechanism” for strengthening bilateral cooperation.

It is also used to find common solutions for issues between the two countries.

Saifuddin said: “The government will always seek and explore new ways of cooperation to strengthen Malaysia and Singapore’s bilateral relationship.”

“Ongoing diplomatic efforts show the two governments’ commitment towards maintaining good existing ties and understanding in order to resolve bilateral issues for mutual interests,” he added.