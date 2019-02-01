fbpx

Back
﻿

Naturally pink & fruity Kit Kat Ruby available in S’pore from S$2.50

Interesting.

Mandy How | March 25, 06:20 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

Dark, white, and milk are the three commonly known types of chocolate.

In 2017, however, a fourth type was introduced: Ruby chocolate.

Photo via Wikipedia
Photo via Barry Callebaut

The naturally pink chocolate is produced by Belgian-Swiss cocoa company Barry Callebaut.

Sweet and sour

Here are some reviews from people who’ve tried it:

For one, it appears to be sweet and sour, apparently comparable to yoghurt-flavoured food.

It is also said to taste like berries.

However, another reviewer have also noted that there is little of the cocoa taste familiar to chocolate lovers.

View this post on Instagram

「 @7eleventw & @kitkat 」 粉紅色的東西真的很難不多看一眼 便利超商特別設置的櫻花粉專區 7-ELEVEN獨家販售的 #KITKAT紅寶石巧克力 光看名字真的很難想像(一開始還以為是櫻花口味） 原來是天然的紅寶石可可豆萃取提煉+無添加色素天然莓果=偏向酸甜口感～ 因該沒有人收集的完#KitKat 全口味吧🥺 我把一半直接吃，另一半就拿就進烤箱啦 （真心覺得烤過的巧克力更酥脆好吃） – 🌸3/13起7-Eleven城市櫻花季獨家開賣，四指包單片售價$49 ～4/9享第二件六折🌸 – ■ 更多資訊 :https://reurl.cc/AgQ5K —————————————————— #雀巢#KitkatRuby#KitKat又出新口味#KitKat#NestleL’Atelier #甜點#巧克力#雀巢巧克力#711櫻花季#冬天必備#休閒零食#NestleLAtelier#高端 巧克力#品味#櫻花季#期間限定#便利商店美食 #taipeifoodie#popyummy#partipost

A post shared by @ foodnews.tw on

How is it naturally pink?

The company’s website explains that the chocolate’s pretty colour derives from the ruby cocoa bean.

Ruby cocoa beans are processed from certain cocoa beans that have the prerequisite compounds (not all make the cut, apparently) to consistently produce a pink hue and berry flavour. 

Kit Kat Ruby is available in Singapore from S$2.50 on RedMart, but a special edition one goes for S$8.50 instead.

Top image via @veradokter and @chuuu.zz on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Free-flow abalone and champagne on board luxury cruise ship for you to feel like a millionaire businessman

Instead of flying first class, you can now sail first class.

March 25, 05:59 pm

Taiwan forensics found baby allegedly discarded by S'porean couple was not stillborn

The parents might be charged with infanticide.

March 25, 05:31 pm

Man, 72, punched & spat on by man allegedly impersonating HDB-approved contractor

This was after a resident did not believe his credentials and told a neighbour to be wary.

March 25, 05:06 pm

1 S’porean charged, another wanted for questioning in relation to M'sia's Pasir Gudang toxic dumping

The Singaporeans involved were registered directors of a used tyre-processing company.

March 25, 04:35 pm

Cabby blacked out before Alexandra Road accident, does not remember what happened

Doctors are trying to find out what happened to him.

March 25, 04:12 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close