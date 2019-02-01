Naturally pink & fruity Kit Kat Ruby available in S’pore from S$2.50
Interesting.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Dark, white, and milk are the three commonly known types of chocolate.
In 2017, however, a fourth type was introduced: Ruby chocolate.
The naturally pink chocolate is produced by Belgian-Swiss cocoa company Barry Callebaut.
Sweet and sour
Here are some reviews from people who’ve tried it:
View this post on Instagram
Kitkat Ruby ! 💟 Released last monday in the Netherlands! At the Albert Heijn. It's chocolate made from newly discovered Ruby cocoa beans which is a new chocolate flavour after dark, milk and white. It has a fresh berry flavour which taste a bit sweet and sour at the same time. I like the new Ruby Kitkat since I like sweet/sour flavours like yoghurt flavour stuff? 😛 For the people who also got their hands on the new Kitkat, what do you think of it? 8/10 💃
For one, it appears to be sweet and sour, apparently comparable to yoghurt-flavoured food.
It is also said to taste like berries.
However, another reviewer have also noted that there is little of the cocoa taste familiar to chocolate lovers.
View this post on Instagram
「 @7eleventw & @kitkat 」 粉紅色的東西真的很難不多看一眼 便利超商特別設置的櫻花粉專區 7-ELEVEN獨家販售的 #KITKAT紅寶石巧克力 光看名字真的很難想像(一開始還以為是櫻花口味） 原來是天然的紅寶石可可豆萃取提煉+無添加色素天然莓果=偏向酸甜口感～ 因該沒有人收集的完#KitKat 全口味吧🥺 我把一半直接吃，另一半就拿就進烤箱啦 （真心覺得烤過的巧克力更酥脆好吃） – 🌸3/13起7-Eleven城市櫻花季獨家開賣，四指包單片售價$49 ～4/9享第二件六折🌸 – ■ 更多資訊 :https://reurl.cc/AgQ5K —————————————————— #雀巢#KitkatRuby#KitKat又出新口味#KitKat#NestleL’Atelier #甜點#巧克力#雀巢巧克力#711櫻花季#冬天必備#休閒零食#NestleLAtelier#高端 巧克力#品味#櫻花季#期間限定#便利商店美食 #taipeifoodie#popyummy#partipost
View this post on Instagram
KitKat in Pink😍😍😍 ik zag deze bij de AH en dacht die moet ik hebben, al is het alleen al omdat het roze is. Maar hij was ook lekker, smaakte gewoon naar de normale KitKat maar dan net iets frisser. #kitkat #kitkatrubycocabeans #kitkatruby #kitkatrubies #pinkkitkat #pink #lovepink #instadaily #instagood
How is it naturally pink?
The company’s website explains that the chocolate’s pretty colour derives from the ruby cocoa bean.
Ruby cocoa beans are processed from certain cocoa beans that have the prerequisite compounds (not all make the cut, apparently) to consistently produce a pink hue and berry flavour.
Kit Kat Ruby is available in Singapore from S$2.50 on RedMart, but a special edition one goes for S$8.50 instead.
Top image via @veradokter and @chuuu.zz on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.