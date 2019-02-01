Naturally pink & fruity Kit Kat Ruby available in S’pore from S$2.50

Dark, white, and milk are the three commonly known types of chocolate.

In 2017, however, a fourth type was introduced: Ruby chocolate.

The naturally pink chocolate is produced by Belgian-Swiss cocoa company Barry Callebaut.

Sweet and sour

Here are some reviews from people who’ve tried it:

For one, it appears to be sweet and sour, apparently comparable to yoghurt-flavoured food.

It is also said to taste like berries.

However, another reviewer have also noted that there is little of the cocoa taste familiar to chocolate lovers.

How is it naturally pink?

The company’s website explains that the chocolate’s pretty colour derives from the ruby cocoa bean.

Ruby cocoa beans are processed from certain cocoa beans that have the prerequisite compounds (not all make the cut, apparently) to consistently produce a pink hue and berry flavour.

Kit Kat Ruby is available in Singapore from S$2.50 on RedMart, but a special edition one goes for S$8.50 instead.

Top image via @veradokter and @chuuu.zz on Instagram