Kim Jong-un fires personal photographer for getting in his way & damaging his ‘Supreme Dignity’

He was Kim Jong-unhired.

Andrew Koay | March 29, 03:43 pm

The Supreme Leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, has reportedly fired his personal photographer and removed him from the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Supreme violations

According to a Daily NK report, the photographer, known only by his surname Ri, was filming Kim voting during the Supreme People’s Assembly election on March 10.

While taking photos of Kim, the photographer stood in front of the leader for about three seconds.

During this time, the photographer’s presence blocked Kim’s body from the crowd — an action that the North Korean authorities deemed as damaging to Kim’s “Supreme Dignity”.

A source speaking to Daily NK added that Ri was guilty of “adjusting the angle so that the camera’s flash covered the Dear and Respected Supreme Leader Comrade’s neck”.

Other violations

Furthermore, Ri also broke two other rules that Kim’s photographers have to follow:

  • Photographers must not take a picture of the leader within a radius of two metres
  • Photographers are restricted from taking pictures or video right in front of the leader

How dare he.

Here’s a slowed-down clip capturing what happened:

Gif from TRT World YouTube

And in case you missed it:

Image screenshot from TRT World YouTube

Fall from grace

Due to these violations, Ri was fired almost instantly on March 12.

This effectively demotes him to be a second-class citizen.

Previously, Ri had accompanied Kim as his personal photographer for the summit in Hanoi with Donald Trump in February 2019.

Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam ends prematurely, no joint agreement signed

99.99% North Koreans voted for Kim Jong-un’s party in 2019 election

Top image screenshot from TRT World YouTube

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

