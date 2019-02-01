Johor warehouse sale has up to 70% off Puma, Adidas & Timberland shoes from Mar. 28 – Apr. 7, 2019

Today’s Mall is a mall in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Here it is.

There’s going to be a warehouse sale there from March 28 to April 7, 2019.

The sale will feature a host of Puma shoes.

Here are some of the shoes available during that sale.

There appear to be football boots as well.

If you’re not really a Puma fan, fret not for there are other brands such as Adidas and Timberland at the sale.

Date: March 28 – April 7, 2019

Venue: Today’s Mall Ulu Tiram, Johor

Time: 10am to 10pm

Image from Sport Planet Off Season Sale’s Facebook