Johor warehouse sale has up to 70% off Puma, Adidas & Timberland shoes from Mar. 28 – Apr. 7, 2019

It was puma-rked up before.

Nyi Nyi Thet | March 20, 09:38 am

Upsurge

Today’s Mall is a mall in Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Here it is.

Image from Today’s mall

There’s going to be a warehouse sale there from March 28 to April 7, 2019.

The sale will feature a host of Puma shoes.

Here are some of the shoes available during that sale.

Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale

There appear to be football boots as well.

Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale
Image from Sport Planet off season sale

If you’re not really a Puma fan, fret not for there are other brands such as Adidas and Timberland at the sale.

Date: March 28 – April 7, 2019
Venue: Today’s Mall Ulu Tiram, Johor
Time: 10am to 10pm

Image from Sport Planet Off Season Sale’s Facebook

