Beauty in The Pot, Kam’s Roast, Tim Ho Wan & more opening at Jewel Changi Airport

With Burger & Lobster, Shake Shack, and A&W, Jewel Changi Airport is set to be an exciting destination for meals.

Besides these well-known names, a number of other popular restaurants will also be operating in the sprawling complex, which opens on April 17, 2019.

Here’s a look at the multiple F&B options.

1) Beauty in The Pot

The hotpot restaurant is known for their beauty collagen broth, among other herbal flavours.

Otherwise, they also have a wide range of meat, seafood, and vegetables.

Despite having rather steep prices, queues are often seen at their outlets.

Unit number: #B2-224

2) Kam’s Roast

Kam’s Roast is a Michelin-starred brand from Hong Kong that opened to much fanfare in Pacific Plaza.

The restaurant specialises in a variety of roasted meats, including chicken, duck, and pork.

The Jewel Changi branch will offer cured sausages (made with lean pork or goose liver) in gift packaging.

There will also be a Roast Duck Travel Gift Pack that travellers can bring on flights, which should be interesting in terms of packing a roast duck for travel.

Unit number: #02-210

3) Tim Ho Wan

Most Singaporeans should be familiar with Tim Ho Wan, another Michelin-starred brand from Hong Kong.

The dim sum restaurant touts their baked bun with BBQ pork as a best-seller, in addition to a number of other classic yum cha dishes such as har gow, siew mai, congee, and carrot cake.

Unit number: #02 -223

4) Jumbo Seafood Restaurant

Jumbo Seafood Restaurant restaurant is arguably one of the first places that comes to mind when thinking about chilli crabs.

All the more convenient for tourists to try it now.

Unit number: #03-202/203/204

Other upcoming restaurants in the premises include Rumours (from Bali, selling Western cuisine), Paradise Classic, as well as noodle house LeNu.

Top image via @sallysoupsnowly and @kamsroast_sg on Instagram