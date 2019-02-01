Beauty in The Pot, Kam’s Roast, Tim Ho Wan & more opening at Jewel Changi Airport
Very big wow.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
With Burger & Lobster, Shake Shack, and A&W, Jewel Changi Airport is set to be an exciting destination for meals.
Changi Jewel opens on April 17, 2019. Here are some of its exciting nom noms.
Besides these well-known names, a number of other popular restaurants will also be operating in the sprawling complex, which opens on April 17, 2019.
Here’s a look at the multiple F&B options.
1) Beauty in The Pot
View this post on Instagram
Very good chicken collagen soup. May still prefer Haidilao over this though 😂 . . . . . #sgfood #sgigfood #exploreflavours #forkyeah #f52grams #foodporn #foreverhungry #noodles #foodgasm #sgcafe #sgeats #sgfoodie #nom #buzzfeast #foodbeast #singapore #onthetableproject #sgfoodstagram #dailyfoodfeed #getinmybelly #eatingfortheinsta #eeeeeats #exploresg #huffposttaste #burpple #foodbeast #foodoftheday #eatbooksg #tablesituation #beautifulcuisines
The hotpot restaurant is known for their beauty collagen broth, among other herbal flavours.
Otherwise, they also have a wide range of meat, seafood, and vegetables.
Despite having rather steep prices, queues are often seen at their outlets.
Unit number: #B2-224
2) Kam’s Roast
View this post on Instagram
Don’t forget to make a date with Kam's Roast (Level 1) on 24th and 25th Sep 2018! In conjunction with Mid-Autumn Festival, Kam's Roast will be having a 30% discount on their signature Roast Duck, while stocks last. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Terms & Conditions apply. #kamsroast #kamsroastsg #roastduck #duck #sgfoodie #foodiesg #eatbooksg #nom #yummy #feastatfareastmalls #FarEastMalls #shopfareast #pacificplazasg
View this post on Instagram
Award winning roast meats @kamsroast_sg 🍴🇸🇬 #lawyerlife #travelasia #lawyerfoodie #lawyerlife #lawyerlifestyle #kamsroast #kamsroastsg #kamsroastgoose #kamsroastph #roastpork #roastporkbelly #roastduck #charsiu #charsiew #charsiewpork #awardwinning #michelinstar #michelinguide #michelin #orchardroad #scottsroad #pacificplaza #lawyerfoodie #singapore #travelsingapore #叉烧 #烧肉 #烧鸭 #甘牌燒鵝 #甘牌燒味 #香港美食
Kam’s Roast is a Michelin-starred brand from Hong Kong that opened to much fanfare in Pacific Plaza.
The restaurant specialises in a variety of roasted meats, including chicken, duck, and pork.
The Jewel Changi branch will offer cured sausages (made with lean pork or goose liver) in gift packaging.
There will also be a Roast Duck Travel Gift Pack that travellers can bring on flights, which should be interesting in terms of packing a roast duck for travel.
Unit number: #02-210
3) Tim Ho Wan
View this post on Instagram
I’m gonna be upfront & honest: when Tim Ho Wan first opened its SG outlet, I wasn’t too impressed with its offerings, with many items paling to its HK sibling. It wasn’t too surprising — Tim Ho Wan originated from HK, so my palette would be more attuned to the HK ‘version’. Fast forward 5 years, and THW has opened its 9th & newest outlet at Great World” City so I’m back (for only the second time in SG) to sample a revamped menu under new management as the original HK chefs (Chef Mak & Chef Leung) actually flew in to make improvements. 👍 • I’m pleased to report that the original items are indeed tastier and more “legit”, in particular their signature Baked BBQ Pork Buns. 👍 The cheong faan skin is thinner now (so you can actually see the ingredients within) but the char siew was slightly tough. The carrot cake 蘿蔔糕, whilst tasty, seemed bare & lacking in ingredients (like laap cheong or mushroom). • Their new items fared better IMHO, such as the spicy dumplings (红油抄手) — sedap!! ❤️ The 𝑺𝒑𝒊𝒄𝒚 𝑭𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒅 𝑹𝒊𝒄𝒆 was also stellar, complete with laap cheong (Chinese sausage) as well as endamame strangely enough. HK purists might balk at the endamame but if you can look past that, it was quite tasty actually. 😊 The 𝑩𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑩𝒆𝒆𝒇 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒑 𝑵𝒐𝒐𝒅𝒍𝒆𝒔 put a smile on my face — the broth was flavourful and legit, reminding me of authentic HK Beef Brisket soup. Whilst the springy noodles were totally on point, the brisket itself could be more tender though. • Overall, it does seem that the quality has improved although certain tweaks will elevate these dishes. (Their meats can certainly afford to be a little bit more tender) • Thank you @thwsingapore for kindly hosting! I’ll come back for my Beef Brisket Noodles fix, and their signature baked buns🥰 • • • #yum #yummy #yumscrums #singapore #sgig #instasg #burpple #foodporn #vsco #vscocam #vscofood #vscogood #nomnom #dimsum #timhowansg #sgfoodies #foodiesg
View this post on Instagram
Signature BBQ Pork Bun, (New) Spicy Pork Dumplings, (New) Beef Brisket Noodles and (New) Chrysanthemum Aloe Vera Jelly // Tim Ho Wan at Great World City Was craving for Dim Sum for the longest time and I’m so happy to get it sorted out @thwsingapore 9th outlet at @greatworldcitysg 😍 Under a brand new management (supervision from founding duo Chef Mak and Chef Leung), the standard of @thwsingapore has definitely improved – so much better when I had it at their outlets in @plazasingapura and @aperia.mall! The Signature BBQ Pork Pun is still my FAV and I really liked their NEW Spicy Pork Dumplings (Hong You Chao Shou) and the Fried Rice that’s full of wok-hei flavour 😋
Most Singaporeans should be familiar with Tim Ho Wan, another Michelin-starred brand from Hong Kong.
The dim sum restaurant touts their baked bun with BBQ pork as a best-seller, in addition to a number of other classic yum cha dishes such as har gow, siew mai, congee, and carrot cake.
Unit number: #02 -223
4) Jumbo Seafood Restaurant
Jumbo Seafood Restaurant restaurant is arguably one of the first places that comes to mind when thinking about chilli crabs.
All the more convenient for tourists to try it now.
Unit number: #03-202/203/204
Other upcoming restaurants in the premises include Rumours (from Bali, selling Western cuisine), Paradise Classic, as well as noodle house LeNu.
Top image via @sallysoupsnowly and @kamsroast_sg on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.