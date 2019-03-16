4 JCs to have their campuses rebuilt & upgraded from 2022: Ong Ye Kung

Four Junior Colleges (JCs), including three newly-merged ones, will see their campuses rebuilt and upgraded as part of a “JC Rejuvenation Programme”, beginning from 2022.

This was the announcement made by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Mar. 5, at the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) Committee of Supply Debate.

In laying out the rationale for the programme, Ong stated:

“A few of the merged JCs were among the oldest Government JCs, with campuses that have become somewhat dated.”

The JCs slated to come under this programme are:

Temasek JC

Jurong Pioneer JC

Anderson Serangoon JC

Yishun Innova JC

Ong further elaborated that Temasek JC, Jurong Pioneer JC and Anderson Serangoon JC would have their campuses rebuilt, while that of Yishun Innova JC would be upgraded.

Facilities of JCs are over 30-years old

Ong elaborated that the facilities of nearly all four JCs were currently more than 30-years old.

Temasek JC in particular, with the oldest campus among the government-run JCs, stood at 43-years old.

Ong added that this meant Temasek JC would move to the now-vacant site of the former Tampines JC, while its campus is being rebuilt.

In the case of Jurong Pioneer JC, Ong stated that the JC would move from its current site at the former Pioneer JC campus to a new campus built on the site of the former Jurong JC campus.

Ong added that the campus of the former Jurong JC was 35 years old, prior to merger.

As for Anderson Serangoon JC, Ong stated that it would move to the former Serangoon JC campus, while its current campus on the site of the former Anderson JC will be rebuilt.

Ong noted that prior to merger, the campus of Anderson JC was 36 years old.

With regard to Yishun Innova JC, Ong stated that the JC would move from its current site of the former Yishun JC campus once the upgrade of the former Innova JC site is finished.

In explaining why the Innova JC site would be subjected to an upgrade instead of a rebuilding, Ong stated that the campus was not old enough to be rebuilt.

In comparison however, the Yishun campus stood at 34 years old prior to its merger.

Rebuilding and upgrade to take about three years

Ong stated that in total, the rebuilding and upgrading is expected to take three years and be completed by 2025.

It will also be known as Phase One of the “JC Rejuvenation Programme”.

Ong added that Phases Two and Three were also being planned for, in which other JCs such as Tampines Meridian JC, Victoria JC, and other government-aided JCs, are also slated for upgrading.

Top photo from TJC Facebook