fbpx

Back
﻿

Japanese student makes amazing paper craft out of snack boxes

Thinking out of the box. With the box.

Andrew Wong | March 9, 08:12 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Everybody loves snacks, but nobody loves snack boxes more than a Japanese university student who turns snack packaging into amazing paper sculptures.

via 空箱職人 はるきる

Injecting life into snack boxes

Harukiru, a design student at Kobe Design University, uses his keen attention to detail to inject life into what would otherwise be ordinary boxes found in supermarkets.

He spends hours cutting up boxes from snacks like Toppo chocolate preztel sticks into tiny parts, which are then meticulously formed together with glue and cellophane tape.

via 空箱職人 はるきる

Some paper sculptures take way longer than others, like this winged lion figure cut from a Ritz cracker box, which Harukiru spent three days on.

via 空箱職人 はるきる

“It’s going to be a long battle.”, he tweeted in response to someone asking if he ate all the contents. 

Hopefully, he had some cheese to go with all that cracker.

The sculptures Harukiru creates are usually inspired by the designs on the box, as he tries to “respect the image of the original box as much as possible”.

Here he created five figures dressed in colourful three-piece suits that correspond to their original Pringles can, completed with the face from the Pringles logo.

via 空箱職人 はるきる

What got him started

Harukiru was inspired to start crafting his paper sculptures after many years of watching Tsukutte Asobo, an educational TV series in Japan, where the host would make toys out of paper and other common household objects.

The host has even built a toy car out of corrugated paper, skewer sticks, a plastic bottle and some tape.

via 空箱職人 はるきる

In a February 2019 tweet, Harukiru said he started crafting paper sculptures to emulate the excitement he felt when watching Tsukutte Asobo as a young boy.

He has always been interested in paper work from a young age, but only started to work with snack boxes a few years ago.

He posted his first such paper craft in June 2017, which he made out of a Meiji chocolate box along with some black paper that served as the skeleton.

He now tweets about his work accompanied with very straightforward captions.

“I worked in an empty box of Al Fort!”

via 空箱職人 はるきる

“I worked on the empty box of the koala’s march!”

via 空箱職人 はるきる

“I worked on the empty box of Nestle Coffee!”

via 空箱職人 はるきる
via 空箱職人 はるきる

Struggles he faces

Occasionally, Harukiru does let on more about his process, such as how re-purposing the face from a milk chocolate box was one of his hardest struggles.

via 空箱職人 はるきる

“I was working in the empty box of the heat-sama sheet!”

via 空箱職人 はるきる

“I worked in the empty box of the kiss of Mel!”

via 空箱職人 はるきる

You can view more of his work on Twitter here.

About Andrew Wong

Andrew hates writing short bios.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mahathir talks about S'pore, China, Najib & stepping down as PM in wide-ranging SCMP interview

The video interview is 33 minutes.

March 9, 05:43 pm

S'pore police successfully finds 2 children & grandmother who went missing in Bukit Panjang

Thank you SPF.

March 9, 05:32 pm

S'pore Army Half Marathon & SAFRA S'pore Bay Run in 2019 cancelled

The safety time-out was implemented following the death of Aloysius Pang.

March 9, 03:56 pm

Kitaro & Led Zeppelin could not perform in 1970s S'pore as long hair not allowed

It was called Operation Snip Snip.

March 9, 03:12 pm

S'porean mum looking for 2 missing sons with grandmother, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Members of the public can contact her if they have any information. 

March 9, 02:32 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close