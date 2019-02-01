fbpx

Indonesian President Joko Widodo uses holograms to campaign & debunk fake news

Like Tupac at Coachella.

Sulaiman Daud | March 29, 11:57 pm

Upsurge

Indonesia is really, really big.

Just look at these size comparisons between Indonesia and other countries and continents:

Pic from True Size.
Pic from True Size.
Pic from True Size.

Imagine trying to mount an election campaign across a country that size, with millions and millions of voters.

Light show

Perhaps that’s why President Joko Widodo is turning to hologram technology to extend his presence in “key battleground constituencies” of East, West and Central Java.

According to Jakarta Post, the hologram is programmed to share important facts about Joko’s economic record.

However, perhaps with one eye on his religious credentials, the hologram also rebuts the false claims that he is not a Muslim.

“I assure you it’s all slander, lies. Don’t believe it. We must fight against it, explain this to those who do believe it,” says the hologram.

VP candidate hologram too

Political observers have suggested that Joko’s record on religious issues was the main reason behind the selection of the septuagenarian Islamic cleric, Ma’ruf Amin, as his running mate.

Images of Ma’ruf have also been given the hologram treatment, standing alongside Joko, and he has some lines too.

“Islam has become a political commodity. Verses from the Koran are being used for political purposes,” said Ma’ruf’s hologram.

Joko is the first Indonesian politician to use hologram technology for campaigning, but don’t be surprised if others follow suit.

Screen shot from @Neng_Geulis_’s Twitter page.

Jokowi in the lead

A poll released by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies on March 28 found that Joko held an 18-point lead over his challenger, Prabowo Subianto.

According to Jakarta Post, the Centre surveyed 1,960 respondents, and found that the Widodo-Amin ticket had an electability rating of 51.4 percent over the Prabowo-Sanidaga Uno ticket of 33.3 percent.

Polling day is scheduled for April 17.

Top image from @Neng_Geulis_ and @dwirahayu7313’s Twitter page.

