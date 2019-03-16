Hundreds of S’poreans queued like crazy under hot sun to eat In-N-Out Burger at Upper Thomson
Queueing like olympians.
Singaporeans were super excited to hear that In-N-Burger would be organising a pop-up on March 6, 2019 at a cafe in Upper Thomson:
In-N-Out Burger pop-up at Upper Thomson cafe on March 6, 2019, 11am – 2pm
Even though the event only lasted for three hours with limited servings available, that did not stop Singaporeans from queuing like their lives depended on it.
A video of the queue was uploaded to Facebook:
In case you can’t see, here are some screenshots:
According to The Straits Times, the first customer started queuing as early as 6:30am, even though the event only started at 11am.
Wristbands were given out at 7:30am, and 320 of it were snapped up within half an hour, ST reported.
Each wristband allowed each customer one burger, which ranged from S$3 to S$5.
Here are Singaporeans’ photos of the burgers:
Go Big Or Go Home 🤪 . #innout #innoutburger #colombuscoffee #foodbeast #buzzfeast #igsg #feedfeed #foodgasm #f52grams #huffposttaste #forkfeed #foodstagram #foodspotting #foodporn #eeeeeats #foodiesg #sgfoodies #stfoodtrending #sgmakandairy #instafood_sg #8dayseat #whati8today #sgcafefood #sgeats #eatoutsg #burpplesg #hungrygowhere #tslmakan
My first ever @innout burger! BURGERS ARE CURRENTLY SOLD OUT, ALL 300 of them! (when it was supposed to start at 11am). And queue is about 2 hours! Staff are advising people to stop queueing – as they might be queueing for nothing. News aside, pretty legit good burger ($4 for cheeseburger, $5 for double-double).
💛Damn Nice: In-N-Out Cheeseburger Animal Style, Potato Chips and Medium Drink – $6 . . . . . . #instafood #igfood #sgfood #instasg #igsg #sgig #sgcafes #sgcafe #singaporefood #sgfoodlover #cafehoppingsg #sgrestaurant #foodstagram #food #igfoodies #foodgram #foodiesg #igfoodie #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #vscofeed #foodlover #foodlovers #igfood #stfoodtrending #exploresingapore #singapore #singaporefoodie #burpple #burpplesg
This is the third In-N-Out Burger pop-up in Singapore.
Top image via Ladyironchef/Facebook and @zephyr_xlll on Instagram
