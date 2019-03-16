fbpx

Hundreds of S’poreans queued like crazy under hot sun to eat In-N-Out Burger at Upper Thomson

Queueing like olympians.

Mandy How | March 6, 05:30 pm

Upsurge

Singaporeans were super excited to hear that In-N-Burger would be organising a pop-up on March 6, 2019 at a cafe in Upper Thomson:

In-N-Out Burger pop-up at Upper Thomson cafe on March 6, 2019, 11am – 2pm

Even though the event only lasted for three hours with limited servings available, that did not stop Singaporeans from queuing like their lives depended on it.

A video of the queue was uploaded to Facebook:

In case you can’t see, here are some screenshots:

Screenshot via Ladyironchef
Screenshot via Ladyironchef

According to The Straits Times, the first customer started queuing as early as 6:30am, even though the event only started at 11am.

Wristbands were given out at 7:30am, and 320 of it were snapped up within half an hour, ST reported.

Each wristband allowed each customer one burger, which ranged from S$3 to S$5.

Here are Singaporeans’ photos of the burgers:

View this post on Instagram

#InNOut #InNOutBurger legit not bad.

A post shared by ロクサス (@zephyr_xlll) on

This is the third In-N-Out Burger pop-up in Singapore.

Top image via Ladyironchef/Facebook and @zephyr_xlll on Instagram

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

