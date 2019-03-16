People worldwide defend S’pore ice cream sandwich after Reddit thread calls it sh*tty food
Many loved it.
The ice cream sandwich has surfaced on international Reddit under a subreddit called “sh*ttyfoodporn”.
Sh*ttyfoodporn
The subreddit is a forum thread dedicated to supposedly sh*tty-looking or tasting food, such as garlic pizza with pickles and a “gross-looking” veggie sandwich.
This is the photo of the ice cream sandwich, posted by one u/Golden-trichomes:
Butter? Cream cheese?
In response, quite a few commenters mistook the snack for a slab of butter or cream cheese:
People defending the ice cream sandwich
For the most part, though, people from all over the world defended the ice cream sandwich.
One even said that it “tastes much better than it looks”:
In addition, Redditors from other countries also chimed in, saying that they enjoy ice cream sandwiches in their country as well:
To be fair, the poster also acknowledged that the ice cream sandwich “wasn’t bad”:
Great.
Top photo adapted via Reddit u/Golden-trichomes.
