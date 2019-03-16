fbpx

People worldwide defend S’pore ice cream sandwich after Reddit thread calls it sh*tty food

Many loved it.

Tanya Ong | March 1, 02:23 pm

The ice cream sandwich has surfaced on international Reddit under a subreddit called “sh*ttyfoodporn”.

Sh*ttyfoodporn

The subreddit is a forum thread dedicated to supposedly sh*tty-looking or tasting food, such as garlic pizza with pickles and a “gross-looking” veggie sandwich.

This is the photo of the ice cream sandwich, posted by one u/Golden-trichomes:

Photo by u/Golden-trichomes

Butter? Cream cheese?

In response, quite a few commenters mistook the snack for a slab of butter or cream cheese:

People defending the ice cream sandwich

For the most part, though, people from all over the world defended the ice cream sandwich.

One even said that it “tastes much better than it looks”:

In addition, Redditors from other countries also chimed in, saying that they enjoy ice cream sandwiches in their country as well:

To be fair, the poster also acknowledged that the ice cream sandwich “wasn’t bad”:

Great.

Top photo adapted via Reddit u/Golden-trichomes.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

