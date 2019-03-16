People worldwide defend S’pore ice cream sandwich after Reddit thread calls it sh*tty food

The ice cream sandwich has surfaced on international Reddit under a subreddit called “sh*ttyfoodporn”.

Advertisement

Sh*ttyfoodporn

The subreddit is a forum thread dedicated to supposedly sh*tty-looking or tasting food, such as garlic pizza with pickles and a “gross-looking” veggie sandwich.

This is the photo of the ice cream sandwich, posted by one u/Golden-trichomes:

Advertisement

Butter? Cream cheese?

In response, quite a few commenters mistook the snack for a slab of butter or cream cheese:

Advertisement

People defending the ice cream sandwich

For the most part, though, people from all over the world defended the ice cream sandwich.

One even said that it “tastes much better than it looks”:

Advertisement

In addition, Redditors from other countries also chimed in, saying that they enjoy ice cream sandwiches in their country as well:

To be fair, the poster also acknowledged that the ice cream sandwich “wasn’t bad”:

Great.

Advertisement

Related stories:

Top photo adapted via Reddit u/Golden-trichomes.