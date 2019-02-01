5 cars specially modified to smuggle cigarettes into S’pore caught separately at Woodlands Checkpoint

On Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) put up a Facebook post detailing their discoveries of five separate cases of cars that were modified to conceal contraband cigarettes.

Advertisement

Hidden in wide range of concealed sections of cars

A total of 707 cartons and 1,187 packets of contraband cigarettes were discovered from Feb. 28 to March 6.

These duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in different nooks and crannies of the cars, that include:

spare tyre compartments,

door panels,

skirting,

dashboard,

fuel tank,

bumper,

backseats,

boot panels,

floor boards.

Advertisement

Here are some photos of where the cigarettes were found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seven people arrested

ICA added that the cases involved a total of seven people aged between 20 and 50.

These suspects consisted of:

Two male Singaporean drivers,

Three male Malaysian drivers,

Two female Singaporean passengers.

Two of the cars were registered in Singapore, while the remaining three were registered in Malaysia.

The seven have since been handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations.

ICA further stated that the vehicles used for committing the offences are liable to be forfeited.

Here’s ICA’s Facebook post:

Advertisement

Top image from ICA Facebook post