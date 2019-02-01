fbpx

Back
﻿

5 cars specially modified to smuggle cigarettes into S’pore caught separately at Woodlands Checkpoint

Getting more creative these days.

Matthias Ang | March 8, 07:30 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

On Friday, Mar. 8, 2019, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) put up a Facebook post detailing their discoveries of five separate cases of cars that were modified to conceal contraband cigarettes.

Hidden in wide range of concealed sections of cars

A total of 707 cartons and 1,187 packets of contraband cigarettes were discovered from Feb. 28 to March 6.

These duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in different nooks and crannies of the cars, that include:

  • spare tyre compartments,
  • door panels,
  • skirting,
  • dashboard,
  • fuel tank,
  • bumper,
  • backseats,
  • boot panels,
  • floor boards.

Here are some photos of where the cigarettes were found.

In a modified fuel tank. (Photo via ICA Facebook post)
In a modified floorboard. (Photo via ICA Facebook post)
In a modified spare tyre compartment. (Photo via ICA Facebook post)
In a rear bumper. (Photo via ICA Facebook post)
In a door panel. (Photo from ICA Facebook post)

Seven people arrested

ICA added that the cases involved a total of seven people aged between 20 and 50.

These suspects consisted of:

  • Two male Singaporean drivers,
  • Three male Malaysian drivers,
  • Two female Singaporean passengers.

Two of the cars were registered in Singapore, while the remaining three were registered in Malaysia.

The seven have since been handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations.

ICA further stated that the vehicles used for committing the offences are liable to be forfeited.

Here’s ICA’s Facebook post:

Top image from ICA Facebook post

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

2 elderly S'poreans in their 60s arrested in Woodlands for 3.75kg of heroin & other drugs

CNB also discovered other drugs in the unit.

March 8, 07:00 pm

Swedish metal band Soilwork to perform in S'pore on Oct. 29 as planned: Organiser

Not all metal bands are the same, hello?

March 8, 06:37 pm

S'pore experiences reds & yellows of 'autumn' as trees come into full bloom

Don't need to visit Western countries to experience fall.

March 8, 06:34 pm

Commenters attack Joanne Peh on Instagram after accusing her of cyberbullying child actors

Irony.

March 8, 06:18 pm

Everything a S'porean parent needs to know about the HPV vaccine & why it's now free for girls

The vaccine is most effective before girls have their first sexual exposure.

March 8, 05:17 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close