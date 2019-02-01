fbpx

Katong ice cream parlour serves home-made ice cream with local flavours like haw flakes, sugarcane & more

Old-school goodness.

Ashley Tan | March 31, 07:05 pm

Ice cream shops are everywhere nowadays, but here’s one that stands out from the crowd.

Unique flavours

Located at Katong Shopping Centre, The Humble Scoop offers a wide range of exciting, locally-inspired ice cream flavours that are bound to induce some nostalgia.

All flavours are hand-churned by the shop’s owner, and come with adorable punny names.

There’s “Orh-Haw”, a hawthorne flake sorbet inspired by the childhood snack of haw flakes.

Looking for something more refreshing? You can try the zesty “Sugarcane with Lemon” sorbet (top scoop below).

“Guava with Sour Plum” is another of The Humble Scoop’s sorbets. The ice cream (on the right of the picture below) mixes the tastes of sweet, sour and salty, and is influenced by the combination of guava slices with sour plum powder.

Milo is a classic, because Singaporeans sure do love their milo. “Tak-Kiu Dinosaur” is the name of the flavour and “tak kiu” translates to “football/kicking a ball” from Hokkien.

The term is also a synonym for Milo, as the drink’s packaging often features a child playing football.

“Cereal Killer”, made with caramelised cereal and milk, is another nostalgic flavour meant to bring patrons back to the days of Saturday morning cartoons.

They also serve earl grey milk tea-flavoured ice cream, so named “Gambat-teh”.

If you’re too adventurous for the usual sweet notes of ice cream, you can even try The Humble Scoop’s very interesting, spicy “Huat Lah”.

The ice cream is made out of pineapple, lime and chili padi.

Other flavours include:

  • “Orh-Bee-Good” — a flavour inspired by Pulut Hitam, the traditional black glutinous rice and coconut milk dessert.
  • “In-Kueh-Dible” — a combination of salted coconut and gula melaka.
  • “Atas Ripple”— made out of milk and blackcurrant

Affordable prices

Basic flavours go for S$3.90 per scoop, S$6.90 for two scoops, and S$8.90 for three scoops.

Premium flavours are priced at S$4.90 for one scoop, S$8.90 for two scoops, and S$11.90 for three scoops.

There’s waffles too

Feeling slightly more peckish? You can get your ice cream with waffles too.

You can find coffee and tea on the menu as well.

AddressKatong Shopping Centre, 865 Mountbatten Rd, #B1-92, Singapore 437844

Opening hours:
Tues – Sun, 12:00pm to 9:30pm
Closed on Mondays

Top photo from @joone and @the.humblescoop, Instagram

