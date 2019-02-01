Katong ice cream parlour serves home-made ice cream with local flavours like haw flakes, sugarcane & more
Old-school goodness.
Ice cream shops are everywhere nowadays, but here’s one that stands out from the crowd.
Unique flavours
Located at Katong Shopping Centre, The Humble Scoop offers a wide range of exciting, locally-inspired ice cream flavours that are bound to induce some nostalgia.
All flavours are hand-churned by the shop’s owner, and come with adorable punny names.
There’s “Orh-Haw”, a hawthorne flake sorbet inspired by the childhood snack of haw flakes.
orh haw ! winter is not coming yet🥵so to beat the heat , come try our newly launched flavour , the hawthorn flake sorbet , “orh haw!” (山楂饼) 😋 . . #humblescoop #thehumblescoop #sgeats #instasweets #sweets #artisanicecream #sgig #igsg #singapore #sg #madeinsingapore #singaporeheritage #STB #sgfood #sgfoodies #icecream #katong #instafood #sgcafe #sgicecream
Looking for something more refreshing? You can try the zesty “Sugarcane with Lemon” sorbet (top scoop below).
Sugar Cane with Lemon, Pulut Hitam and In-kueh-dible This cup come with 3 flavours of ice cream that are locally inspired. The In-kueh-dible is a mixture of 2 flavours: salted coconut & gula melaka, which gave it a rich taste that did not end up overwhelming. The pulut hitam ice cream was essentially concentrated and rich in its taste, while the sugar cane with lemon provides a refreshing zest and sweetness that helps to cut down on the intense taste of the other 2 flavours!
“Guava with Sour Plum” is another of The Humble Scoop’s sorbets. The ice cream (on the right of the picture below) mixes the tastes of sweet, sour and salty, and is influenced by the combination of guava slices with sour plum powder.
Back here because we were experiencing withdrawals 😄 I fell in love with the Guava Sour Plum flavour, reminiscent of the guava slices which are usually (heavily) doused in sng boey powder 😋 The festive Christmas Par-tea flavour is also very pleasant! #thehumblescoop #dessertfirst
Milo is a classic, because Singaporeans sure do love their milo. “Tak-Kiu Dinosaur” is the name of the flavour and “tak kiu” translates to “football/kicking a ball” from Hokkien.
The term is also a synonym for Milo, as the drink’s packaging often features a child playing football.
Just gonna stand there and watch me roar, That’s alright cuz it’s the tak-kiu dinosaur ! . . #thehumblescoop #humblescoop #sgeats #katong #sgicecream #artisanicecream #sgig #igsg #singapore #sg #sgfood #sgfoodies #madeinsingapore #dessert #sgcafe #milo #milodinosaur #dinosaur
“Cereal Killer”, made with caramelised cereal and milk, is another nostalgic flavour meant to bring patrons back to the days of Saturday morning cartoons.
They also serve earl grey milk tea-flavoured ice cream, so named “Gambat-teh”.
When you feel like you study or work until very sian , come and eat our Earl Grey Milk Teh ice cream, so you can ‘Gambat-teh’ ! Succulent plant provided by @highfieldsandco . . #thehumblescoop #humblescoop #sgcafe #sgig #igsg #singapore #sg #sgfoodies #sgfood #icecream #earlgrey #sgeats #madeinsingapore #sgicecream #katong #instafood
If you’re too adventurous for the usual sweet notes of ice cream, you can even try The Humble Scoop’s very interesting, spicy “Huat Lah”.
The ice cream is made out of pineapple, lime and chili padi.
Other flavours include:
- “Orh-Bee-Good” — a flavour inspired by Pulut Hitam, the traditional black glutinous rice and coconut milk dessert.
- “In-Kueh-Dible” — a combination of salted coconut and gula melaka.
- “Atas Ripple”— made out of milk and blackcurrant
Affordable prices
Basic flavours go for S$3.90 per scoop, S$6.90 for two scoops, and S$8.90 for three scoops.
Premium flavours are priced at S$4.90 for one scoop, S$8.90 for two scoops, and S$11.90 for three scoops.
There’s waffles too
Feeling slightly more peckish? You can get your ice cream with waffles too.
🎵 look at this trove, on a plate that i hold, how many ice creams can one waffle hold? 🎵🍨 . . #thehumblescoop #humblescoop #artisanicecream #waffle #waffleicecream #sweets #sgeats #instasweets #sgig #igsg #sg #singapore #icecream #sgcafe #icecreamwaffle #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgfoodporn
Cereal Killer & Black Sesame on a freshly baked waffle ! What are your favourite combinations ? . 📸: @falynnxx . #thehumblescoop #humblescoop #sgicecream #sgeats #sgig #igsg #sg #singapore #sgfood #sgfoodies #sgcafe #icecream #icecreamwaffle #madeinsingapore #artisanicecream #katong
You can find coffee and tea on the menu as well.
Address: Katong Shopping Centre, 865 Mountbatten Rd, #B1-92, Singapore 437844
Opening hours:
Tues – Sun, 12:00pm to 9:30pm
Closed on Mondays
Top photo from @joone and @the.humblescoop, Instagram
