Huawei P30 & P30 Pro available in S’pore for S$998 & S$1,398 from Apr. 6, 2019

Huawei’s P30 and P30 Pro will be available in Singapore from April 6, 2019.

The new phones were launched in Paris, France, March 26, 2019.

Here’s all you need to know about this P30 series.

Looks

The P30 series will be coming to Singapore in three colours next month – Breathing Crystal, Classic Black and Aurora.

Aurora:

Breathing Crystal:

There are also two other colours for the P series, Amber Sunrise and Pearl White, which are not coming to Singapore. Yet.

Specs

Camera

P30 has a 32MP front camera and three back cameras – a 40MP main camera with a 1/1.7 inch SuperSpectrum Sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera and a 8MP telephoto camera.

P30 Pro has a 20MP ultra wide angle lens with an additional Time-of-Flight (TOF) camera which helps produces a better bokeh effect.

The P30 supports up to 30 times digital zoom while the P30 Pro supports up to 50 times the digital zoom.

The ISO ratings for P30 and P30 Pro are 204,800 and 409,600 respectively.

Another thing to look forward for P30 Pro is a multi-view recording function which is said to be available in a few weeks’ time.

Other specs

The P30 weighs 165g while P30 Pro is slightly heavier at 192g.

Both come with a 2340×1080 fullview display with a size of 6.1 inch and 6.47 inch for P30 and P30 Pro respectively.

Both runs on the Android 9 Pie OS, and comes with a Kirin 980 processor.

The P30 has 128GB of storage, with the ability to expand to 256GB with the use of a nano memory card.

The P30 Pro comes with 256GB of storage, with the ability to expand up to 256GB with nano memory card.

Both phones have an 8GB RAM.

The P30 has a 3,650 mAh battery, while the P30 Pro comes with a 4,200 mAh battery.

P30 Pro is also water resistant at a depth of 1.5 metre and for up to 30 minutes.

Prices

The recommended retail price is S$998 and S$1,398 for the P30 and P30 Pro respectively.

Preorders start tomorrow (March 27) via any local telecommunication operators or the Huawei store on Lazada.

The P30 Pro Aurora version with 512GB storage will only be available on Lazada, it will cost S$1,698.

Huawei is also giving out a gift set worth up to S$470 for every purchase of the P30 series at VivoCity on April 6 and 7, while stocks last.

Details:

Venue: Vivocity, Central Court Level 1

Date: April 6 and 7

Time: 10am to 10pm

You can take a look at the new phones here:

Top photos by Zheng Zhangxin and Yeo Tsiuwen