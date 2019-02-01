fbpx

Hello Kitty-inspired Melissa footwear available from March 15, 2019

Very 'kawaii'.

Zhangxin Zheng | March 15, 05:24 pm

Popular jelly shoe brand Melissa launched an exclusive batch of Hello Kitty-inspired footwear on March 15, 2019.

The series includes slippers, flats and sneakers for both adults and kids.

This new Hello Kitty series is only available at Melissa’s flagship store at Wheelock Place and their online store.

Hello Kitty-inspired Melissa footwear

Melissa Be and Mel Be + Hello Kitty

The sneakers come with an embellished Hello Kitty face and they are available in four colours – white, pink, black and red.

You can purchase a pair at S$180 for Melissa Be while smaller sizes under Mel Be series cost S$135 a pair.

Here are the designs:

Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.

The sneakers are also available for kids and cost S$100 per pair.

 

Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.

Melissa/Mel Space Love + Hello Kitty

Like the sneakers, the flats come in four colours and are available in both adult and kid sizes.

Each pair of Melissa Space Love costs S$125 while each pair of Mel Space Love, a smaller-sized series, costs S$110.

Here are the designs:

Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.

Melissa Slipper x Hello Kitty

The slippers come in three colours – white, pink and black and each pair costs S$120.

Here’s what the slippers look like:

Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.
Photo from Melissa website.

 

The Hello Kitty series is on sale while stocks last.

Top photo collage from Melissa Singapore Facebook.

