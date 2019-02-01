Hawker stall at Beauty World Food Centre sells fusion burgers with crispy pork belly, spiced pulled pork & more from S$5

For those tired of mainstream Western fare, here’s something new and unconventional to tickle your tastebuds.

HamBaoBao — which means “hamburger” in Chinese — is a hawker stall at Beauty World Hawker Centre selling burgers with a twist.

Spiced pulled pork, buah keluak, and more

The stall’s burgers are affordably priced, with prices ranging from S$5 – S$5.50 per serving.

Fries are an additional S$1.50, while extra cheese or bacon comes at S0$.70.

Here’s a look at their menu:

Unique flavours

Two of HamBaoBao’s most interesting burgers appear to be the Crispy Pork Belly Burger and the Buah Keluak Burger.

The Crispy Pork Belly Burger features thick cuts of pork belly and fresh cucumber, enclosed by fluffy buns.

Here are some photos for you to drool over.

On the other hand, the Ayam Buah Keluak Burger has a patty made from buah keluak and minced chicken.

The slightly bitter taste of buah keluak is balanced out by a dollop of chap chye (braised mixed vegetables) on top of the patty.

Looks good.

The queue, however, can get quite long, so be prepared to wait if you’re heading down.

Address:

HamBaoBao

Blk 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #04-49 Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177

Opening hours

Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm

Saturday, 12pm – 7:30pm

Top photo by Jeanette Tan