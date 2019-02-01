fbpx

Hawker stall at Beauty World Food Centre sells fusion burgers with crispy pork belly, spiced pulled pork & more from S$5

Fusion food without burning a hole in your pocket.

Ashley Tan | March 13, 12:21 pm

For those tired of mainstream Western fare, here’s something new and unconventional to tickle your tastebuds.

HamBaoBao — which means “hamburger” in Chinese —  is a hawker stall at Beauty World Hawker Centre selling burgers with a twist.

Photo by Jeanette Tan.

Spiced pulled pork, buah keluak, and more

The stall’s burgers are affordably priced, with prices ranging from S$5 – S$5.50 per serving.

Fries are an additional S$1.50, while extra cheese or bacon comes at S0$.70.

Here’s a look at their menu:

Photo by Jeanette Tan.

Unique flavours

Two of HamBaoBao’s most interesting burgers appear to be the Crispy Pork Belly Burger and the Buah Keluak Burger.

The Crispy Pork Belly Burger features thick cuts of pork belly and fresh cucumber, enclosed by fluffy buns.

Here are some photos for you to drool over.

Photo by Jeanette Tan

Crispy Pork Belly + Fairy Fries With a choice of five burgers that cost no more than $5 each, Hambaobao located in Beauty World Food Centre stands out quite a bit from its neighbouring stalls (be it the menu or the stall front). The burger joint offers no-frills burgers but a few unusual options on the menu that is with an Asian twist. The Crispy Pork Belly burger ($4.50) came with slices of crunchy Japanese cucumber, toasted buns, tender meat and really crispy crackling skin, completed with a slight kick from the mustard sauce. Beware the must-try hand cut Fairy Fries ($1 with a burger and $1.50 a la carte) is very addictive! #burpple #burpplesg #throwback #hambaobaosg #sgfood #sgfoodie #hawkerfood #hambaobao #fries #burger #frenchfries #porkbelly #burgers

On the other hand, the Ayam Buah Keluak Burger has a patty made from buah keluak and minced chicken.

The slightly bitter taste of buah keluak is balanced out by a dollop of chap chye (braised mixed vegetables) on top of the patty.

Looks good.

The queue, however, can get quite long, so be prepared to wait if you’re heading down.

Address:
HamBaoBao
Blk 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #04-49 Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177

Opening hours
Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm
Saturday, 12pm – 7:30pm

Top photo by Jeanette Tan

