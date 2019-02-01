Hawker stall at Beauty World Food Centre sells fusion burgers with crispy pork belly, spiced pulled pork & more from S$5
Fusion food without burning a hole in your pocket.
For those tired of mainstream Western fare, here’s something new and unconventional to tickle your tastebuds.
HamBaoBao — which means “hamburger” in Chinese — is a hawker stall at Beauty World Hawker Centre selling burgers with a twist.
Spiced pulled pork, buah keluak, and more
The stall’s burgers are affordably priced, with prices ranging from S$5 – S$5.50 per serving.
Fries are an additional S$1.50, while extra cheese or bacon comes at S0$.70.
Here’s a look at their menu:
Unique flavours
Two of HamBaoBao’s most interesting burgers appear to be the Crispy Pork Belly Burger and the Buah Keluak Burger.
The Crispy Pork Belly Burger features thick cuts of pork belly and fresh cucumber, enclosed by fluffy buns.
Here are some photos for you to drool over.
View this post on Instagram
Crispy Pork Belly + Fairy Fries With a choice of five burgers that cost no more than $5 each, Hambaobao located in Beauty World Food Centre stands out quite a bit from its neighbouring stalls (be it the menu or the stall front). The burger joint offers no-frills burgers but a few unusual options on the menu that is with an Asian twist. The Crispy Pork Belly burger ($4.50) came with slices of crunchy Japanese cucumber, toasted buns, tender meat and really crispy crackling skin, completed with a slight kick from the mustard sauce. Beware the must-try hand cut Fairy Fries ($1 with a burger and $1.50 a la carte) is very addictive! #burpple #burpplesg #throwback #hambaobaosg #sgfood #sgfoodie #hawkerfood #hambaobao #fries #burger #frenchfries #porkbelly #burgers
On the other hand, the Ayam Buah Keluak Burger has a patty made from buah keluak and minced chicken.
The slightly bitter taste of buah keluak is balanced out by a dollop of chap chye (braised mixed vegetables) on top of the patty.
View this post on Instagram
Do you love the savory and slightly bitter goodness of Buah Kerluak? Then you would be perfect for our AYAM BUAH KERLUAK burger. The patty is a mix of buah kerluak and chicken, and the burger is topped off with chap chye. Come and have a taste of our contemporary take on an age old recipe 🙂 HAMBAOBAO 144 Upper Bukit Timah, Beauty World Centre #04-49 s (588177) #hambaobaosg #beautyworldcentre #hungrygowheresg #burpplesg #openricesg #sgfood #wahshiok #igsg #likeforlikes #hawkerfoodsg #burgerssg #hawkersg
View this post on Instagram
Peranakan and western fusion burger enveloped with spicy minced buah keluak chicken and overflowing with lettuce chap chye! . . . #美世界购物中心 #美世界 #beautyworldcentre #beautyworldfoodcentre #hbbsg #hambaobaosg #hambaobao #meetbetweentwobuns #汉堡包 #ayambuahkeluakburger #buahkeluakburger #burger #chapchye #tagsforlikes #foodgasm #foodphotography #foodporn #sgfoodie #sgfoodunion #sgmakandiary #singaporeeats #sgeats #setheats #burpple #burpplesg #hungrygowhere #whati8today #8dayseat #8dayseatout #eatoutsg @hambaobao
Looks good.
The queue, however, can get quite long, so be prepared to wait if you’re heading down.
Address:
HamBaoBao
Blk 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, #04-49 Beauty World Centre, Singapore 588177
Opening hours
Wednesday to Friday, 12pm to 7pm
Saturday, 12pm – 7:30pm
Top photo by Jeanette Tan
