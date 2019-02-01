fbpx

Halal-certified Korean BBQ in Tampines has 60 types of marinated meats & veg from S$16.90++

Eat until full.

Fasiha Nazren | March 20, 04:03 pm

When it comes to halal Korean barbeque, most people would think of Seoul Garden.

But now, there’s Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot.

Halal-certified Korean BBQ

The restaurant announced on Mar. 19 that they are officially halal-certified, after first opening their doors on Oct. 2018.

Free flow drinks & a variety of marinated meats

There are up to 60 types of marinated meats and vegetables, including the popular spicy volcano chicken:

Photo from Captain Kim’s Facebook page
Photo from Captain Kim’s Facebook page

And a variety of broths to make your own army stew.

Photo from Captain Kim’s Facebook page

If you feel thirsty, Captain Kim also provides free flow of assorted drinks.

Cooked food available

And if you don’t like grilling your own food, they offer cooked Korean delicacies like sweet potatoes, japchae (Korean glass noodles) and fried chicken.

From S$16.90++ per adult

Here’s how much it costs to eat at Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot:

Photo from Captain Kim’s Facebook page

Yum.

Where to go: NTUC Income @ Tampines Junction #01-06 Singapore 529653
When to go: Mondays to Fridays: 11:30am – 3:30pm, 5:30pm – 10:30pm Weekends/Public Holidays: 11:30am – 10:30pm

Top image from Captain Kim’s Facebook page & @intanina on Instagram

