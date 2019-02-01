Halal-certified Korean BBQ in Tampines has 60 types of marinated meats & veg from S$16.90++
Eat until full.
When it comes to halal Korean barbeque, most people would think of Seoul Garden.
But now, there’s Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot.
Halal-certified Korean BBQ
The restaurant announced on Mar. 19 that they are officially halal-certified, after first opening their doors on Oct. 2018.
FINALLY!!! We have just received our Halal Certification from MUIS. We are giving away 3 Pairs of Buffet Lunch to celebrate this milestone! Simply FOLLOW our Instagram Page and TAG 3 friends, and stand a chance to win! 😊 . We are located at NTUC Income Tampines Junction, #01-06, just 5 mins from Tampines MRT! Hurry share this great news with your family and friends, and call us at 62604247 for reservation now! . Giveaway ends on 31 Mar and 3 lucky winners will be randomly selected and announced by 8 Apr! . #captainkim #captainkimsg #halalfood #halalfoodsg #havehalalwilltravel #halalsg #thehalalfoodblog #halalkoreanbbq
Free flow drinks & a variety of marinated meats
There are up to 60 types of marinated meats and vegetables, including the popular spicy volcano chicken:
And a variety of broths to make your own army stew.
If you feel thirsty, Captain Kim also provides free flow of assorted drinks.
Cooked food available
And if you don’t like grilling your own food, they offer cooked Korean delicacies like sweet potatoes, japchae (Korean glass noodles) and fried chicken.
Why not have both when you can’t make up your mind between hotpot or BBQ this Christmas? 🙃 This set definitely took @almandahaley and I more time than usual to style given the number of food items (cropped some of the items out for Instagram) to feature in a shot, while maintaining the appearances of each food item over the few hours. 😅 . Food Photography & Styling for Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot. . Photographer: @braydenljh Food Stylist: @almandahaley #alineacollective
From S$16.90++ per adult
Here’s how much it costs to eat at Captain Kim Korean BBQ & Hotpot:
Yum.
Where to go: NTUC Income @ Tampines Junction #01-06 Singapore 529653
When to go: Mondays to Fridays: 11:30am – 3:30pm, 5:30pm – 10:30pm Weekends/Public Holidays: 11:30am – 10:30pm
Top image from Captain Kim’s Facebook page & @intanina on Instagram
