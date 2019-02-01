6 diners spent RM282.70 eating Haidilao in M’sia drew mixed reactions online in viral post

Apparently, six people spent a total of RM282.70 on a Haidilao meal in Selangor.

This is according to a recent Facebook post by Eat Pray love, which shared photos of the diners’ food and lunch receipt.

RM282.70 for six people

The Facebook post shared the full list of items they ordered.

According to the photo, their bill came up to RM282.70 (S$93.96), which works out to approximately S$16 per person.

This was their receipt:

These are the items they ordered:

Four soup bases

Three portions of noodles

Crab stick

Pork collar

Sliced chicken

Pork belly

Signature mashed shrimp

Mushroom pork meatball

Fish ball with roe

Fried tofu skin

Shiitake mushroom

Black fungus

Lotus root

Crown daisy

All items were half-portions, and sauces came at an extra cost of RM8 per person.

At the end of their meal, they were also given a birthday fruit platter.

Here are some photos of their food:

And this is the menu:

According to their Instagram post, this Haidilao outlet is located at Sunway Pyramid in Selangor.

It will officially open from April 1 onwards, from 10:30am to 3am daily.

Reasonable prices?

The viral post drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Some felt that the price was reasonable, with a handful making comparisons to Haidilao prices in Singapore:

Others, however, felt that they didn’t order very much, and hence, what they spent may not be an accurate reflection of what one can expect to pay there:

The meat one slice per person?

Surely you have ordered too little?

These portions can be finished by one to two people

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.