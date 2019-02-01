fbpx

6 diners spent RM282.70 eating Haidilao in M’sia drew mixed reactions online in viral post

They also shared the full list of all the dishes they ordered.

Tanya Ong | March 28, 02:22 pm

Apparently, six people spent a total of RM282.70 on a Haidilao meal in Selangor.

This is according to a recent Facebook post by Eat Pray love, which shared photos of the diners’ food and lunch receipt.

RM282.70 for six people

The Facebook post shared the full list of items they ordered.

According to the photo, their bill came up to RM282.70 (S$93.96), which works out to approximately S$16 per person.

This was their receipt:

Photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.

These are the items they ordered:

  • Four soup bases
  • Three portions of noodles
  • Crab stick
  • Pork collar
  • Sliced chicken
  • Pork belly
  • Signature mashed shrimp
  • Mushroom pork meatball
  • Fish ball with roe
  • Fried tofu skin
  • Shiitake mushroom
  • Black fungus
  • Lotus root
  • Crown daisy

All items were half-portions, and sauces came at an extra cost of RM8 per person.

At the end of their meal, they were also given a birthday fruit platter.

Here are some photos of their food:

Photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.
Photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.
Photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.

And this is the menu:

Photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.

According to their Instagram post, this Haidilao outlet is located at Sunway Pyramid in Selangor.

It will officially open from April 1 onwards, from 10:30am to 3am daily.

Reasonable prices?

The viral post drew mixed reactions from netizens.

Some felt that the price was reasonable, with a handful making comparisons to Haidilao prices in Singapore:

Others, however, felt that they didn’t order very much, and hence, what they spent may not be an accurate reflection of what one can expect to pay there:

The meat one slice per person?

Surely you have ordered too little?

These portions can be finished by one to two people

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

This is the Facebook post:

Top photo via FB/Eat Pray Love.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

