Cute Gudetama EZ-Link charm available at all S’pore 7-Eleven outlets for S$26.90

So adorable!

Joshua Lee | March 15, 01:38 pm

Upsurge

If you’re a fan of Sanrio’s Gudetama, you might enjoy this.

EZ-Link recently released an EZ-Charm featuring the famous lazy egg:

It retails for S$26.90 each with no load value.

The charm is available progressively at all 7-Eleven outlets. You can refer to this EZ-Link webpage to find out which outlets they are currently stocked at.

The charm also comes with a translucent yellow spiral rubber chain.

According to a Facebook user, each store only has about 200 pieces and there’s no limit on the amount you can purchase:

Here are more photos of the charm

Image via Facebook user Nelly Cash.

 

Image via Facebook Zap Zmf.
Image via Facebook user Jon Erik.

What is an EZ-Charm?

An EZ-Charm is an EZ-link card in the form of a trinket.

It functions the same way as regular EZ-link cards and can be used on buses, trains, taxis and for retail payment.

EZ-Charms can be topped up at any of the 30,000 EZ-Link acceptance points islandwide.

Unlike EZ-Link cards, these charms don’t come with any stored value. Most EZ-Charms come with a three-year validity.

After which, it will just be a regular trinket.

Top images via Facebook users Nelly Cash and Zap Zmf.

