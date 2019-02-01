fbpx

Back
﻿

GrabFood rider offers cancelled order to appreciative 76-year-old uncle in Serangoon

Sweet.

Tanya Ong | March 17, 12:03 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Food delivery orders occasionally go to waste when customers cancel, or when some wrong order gets made.

Thankfully, some riders manage to find a way not to let the food go to waste.

Take this one GrabFood delivery personnel, for instance, who shared how he gave the order away to a random person.

Gave food to random man

In the GrabFood Delivery Rider Singapore Facebook group, Nur Mamat shared that a customer had keyed in the wrong address, which was 15km away from his location.

Grab then instructed him to dispose of the order, which appears to be from McDonald’s:

Photo via FB/Nur Mamat

However, the rider decided to give the food to a random man he met at Serangoon Central.

Photo via FB/Nur Mamat

Pleased with food

The 76-year-old man, according to Mamat, was really pleased by this gesture, saying that it was “good food” and that he wouldn’t have dared to buy such “expensive food”.

Mamat shared that watching the man eating happily made his day.

Sweet.

This is a screenshot of his Facebook post:

Related story:

GrabFood delivery guy feeds homeless person in S’pore with cancelled order

Top photo via Nur Mamat’s Facebook post

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean Christian dad is also metalhead who played in black metal bands & owned record store

41-year-old Gabriel Deen has been intimately involved in Singapore's black metal scene for the past 25 years.

March 17, 11:30 am

Mother orangutan wounded by 79 air gun pellets slowly recovering from mental & physical trauma

She's eating fruits and drinking milk now.

March 17, 10:32 am

SDP proposes to cut ministerial salaries, taxing top 1% more & returning CPF in full

The party came up with five ways to up spending, and five ways to cut back.

March 17, 04:12 am

32-year-old property agent allegedly died after Botox injection at beauty clinic in Marina Bay

Investigations are ongoing.

March 17, 03:57 am

15-year-old sprinter wins first gold medal for Team S'pore at Special Olympics

Congratulations!

March 17, 03:32 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close