Unaccompanied woman in labour takes Grab to hospital in S’pore, is safely transported by calm driver

Going into labour is a big thing, and having to go through it alone can be terrifying.

When Instagram user Joanna (@mojojo_ing) went into labour in September 2018, it was 2am and her husband was overseas for work.

She did what any woman with a human coming out of her would do — call for a ride to the hospital.

Leaving behind her two older kids with her helper at home, she boarded a Grab on her own.



On Mar. 10 2019, she shared her experience on that particularly memorable Grab ride.

Her story is an entry to Grab’s #betterjourneys contest, where participants share positive moments for a chance to win S$100 Grab Ride vouchers.

Young Grab driver tried his best to keep her calm

Instead of going into a panic because a woman in labour entered his car at 2am, Joanna shared that her young Grab driver tried his best to keep her calm, driving at a safe speed and making conversation even though she was tearing up from the pain of the contractions.

The young driver also mentioned that his wife had just given birth that month as well.

Water had broken at home

Joanna told Mothership.sg that her water broke at home, and that she was leaking in the cab. As her contractions intensified, the driver continued trying to keep her calm. He also sped up to reach the hospital earlier.

Did not want to accept the fare

Upon reaching the hospital, the young driver rushed out to get a wheelchair, and did not want to accept the ride fare because he wanted her to hurry into the hospital.

Joanna said in her story that she hasn’t had the chance to thank the driver for sending her safely to the hospital because she’s been busy with her newborn and two elder kids.

In her story, she included a screenshot of the ride, which shows that she gave the driver a 5-star rating.

Heartwarming.

