D24 & Mao Shan Wang durian buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel going from S$39.80++

If you like all things durian, then this is for you.

Advertisement

Goodwood Park Hotel’s Durian Fiesta is on from now until July 14, 2019. There are 12 different durian confections for you to check out if you’re a fan of the King of fruits.

Six of these – including a Commemoration Cake to mark Singapore’s Bicentennial – are new items this year, while the remaining six are signature favourites.

1. D24 Royale Cheesecake (New)

Going at S$28 nett per cake (350 grams), the D24 Royale Cheesecake comes with D24 durian mousse and cream cheese.

It is available from now until July 14.

2. D24 Pandan Lapis Coconut Cake (New)

D24 durian mousse is paired with pandan sponge layers, and enveloped with cream frosting and coconut flakes. You can get this at S$16 nett per slice or S$88 nett per cake (1.2 kg).

This is available from now until July 14.

Advertisement

3. D24 Strawberry Bliss (New)

This cake pairs D24 durian pulp and strawberries. You get it for S$16 nett per piece or S$68 nett per cake (700 grams).

This is available for sale from now until July 14.

4. D24 Matcha Mont Blanc Tart (New)

These glossy dome-shaped tarts are dressed with a pistachio garland and crowned with white chocolate tuile and matcha sponge. They contain matcha and chestnut mousse as well as D24 durian pulp.

Advertisement

They are available at S$14.80++ for two tarts (dine-in only) or S$42 nett for six tarts.

This is available from now until July 14.

5. Mini D24 Ice Cream Bars in assorted flavours (New)

These D24 durian ice cream comes in four different flavours: Dark Chocolate, Almond, Cappuccino, and Oreo. They cost S$22 nett for a box of four (1 flavour each).

This is available from now until July 14.

6. D24 Singapore Commemoration Cake (New)

According to Goodwood Park Hotel, this 1kg cake marks the 200th anniversary of Sir Stamford Raffles’ arrival in Singapore.

It is adorned with a mosaic of white chocolate squares imprinted with eight historical scenes of Singapore and Goodwood Park Hotel’s past. Each cake goes for S$88 nett.

Advertisement

You will need to hurry though because the hotel will only make 200 cakes. An advance order of five days is required.

You can get this from now until July 14.

7. ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Power Puff

This popular jumbo-sized profiterole is freshly piped to plumpness upon order. As its name suggests, it contains Mao Shan Wang durian filling.

You can get them at S$22.80 nett per piece. This is only available from 12pm to 7pm daily, from May 4 until July 14.

8. ‘Mao Shan Wang’ Mousse Cake

This is an adaptation of the hotel’s very first durian creation – the D24 Mousse Cake – and contains Mao Shan Wang durian pulp.

Advertisement

It retails at S$72 nett for 500 grams and is available from May 4 until July 14.

9. D24 Mousse Cake

This is the hotel’s most popular mainstay since its debut in 1983. The D24 Mousse Cake has generous lashings of pulpy durian mousse. Here’s how much it costs:

S$14 nett (per slice)

S$79 nett (1kg cake)

S$150 nett (2kg cake)

$220 nett (3kg cake)

Advertisement

You can get your hands on it from now until July 14.

10. D24 Puff

This is a fluffy choux puff containing swirls of decadent durian mousse. Here’s how much it costs:

S$10++ (two pieces; dine-in only)

S$28 nett (six pieces)

S$45 nett (10 pieces)

You can get them from now until July 14.

11. D24 Crêpe

Essentially like the D24 Puff but imagine paper-thin crepes in place of the puffs. They go for S$14 nett per piece or S$88 nett for eight pieces.

12. D24/Mao Shan Wang Ice Cream Tub

If pastries aren’t your thing, you can still enjoy durian in ice cream form.

The D24 Ice Cream Tub retails at S$20 per tub (16oz) while the Mao Shan Wang Ice Cream Tub is slightly more expensive at S$29 per tub (16oz).

Advertisement

Dessert Buffet with D24 Durian Pastries

For those who require something more *ahem* gluttonous, Goodwood Park Hotel also has a durian buffet which features an array of their D24 pastries and other sweet treats such as:

D24 Mousse Cake

D24 Pandan Lapis Coconut Cake

D24 Puff

D24 Oreo Cake

D24 Hazelnut Tart

D24 Chendol Pudding

D24 Custard Bun

à la minute D24 Pancake (live station)

D24 Ice Cream (1 serving)

Advertisement

Price options are as follows:

S$39.80++ per person (Dessert Buffet with Durian Pastries only)

S$30.80++ per person to top up any a la carte main course order with Dessert Buffet with Durian Pastries

S$59.80++ per adult; $36++ per child (Taiwan Porridge A La Carte Buffet, inclusive of Dessert Buffet with Durian Pastries – min 2 persons)

S$49.80++ / $53.80++ per person (3-Course / 4-Course Design Your Own Local Degustation Menu, inclusive of Dessert Buffet with Durian Pastries)

The buffet is located at the Coffee Lounge and it runs from May 4 until July 14. The lunch buffet runs from 12 noon to 2.30pm daily while the dinner buffet runs from 6pm to 10.30 pm daily.

Advertisement

You will need to place your reservation early to avoid disappointment:

More information on the Durian Fiesta can be found here.

Advertisement

Top images via Goodwood Park Hotel.