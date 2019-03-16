Spiciest Korean instant noodles with ghost pepper available for RM5.80 at 7-Eleven M’sia

Step aside, Samyang.

There’s a new contender for Korean spicy noodles.

Advertisement

Spiciest instant noodles in Malaysia

Daebak Noodles‘ Ghost Pepper Spicy Chicken instant noodle has been dubbed (by themselves) as the spiciest instant noodles in Malaysia.

For those who don’t know, Daebak Noodles is a product of Malaysian brand Mamee, the well-known crunchy noodle snack.

Hotter than Samyang

And it seems some Malaysian agree with their spiciest instant noodle title too:

“It’s so spicy, I almost had a fever and felt nauseated afterwards. It’s seriously crazy hot.”

“This is the father of all spicy food. I felt like dying eating this yesterday.”

Advertisement

And apparently, it’s spicier than Samyang’s spiciest instant noodles.

“It is hotter than Samyang Hot Chicken 2x Spicy. My head almost exploded eating this.”

Infused with ghost pepper

The recently released instant noodle is infused with ghost pepper chilli.

The ghost pepper is known for hitting above 1,000,000 Scoville heat units (SHU) on the Scoville scale.

In comparison, the familiar bird’s eye chilli stands between 50,000 to 100,000 SHU.

Here’s what the noodles look like:

Advertisement

The dark brown colour of the noodles come from cocoa powder and fruit & vegetable concentrate.

And here’s how it looks once it’s mixed with the ghost pepper sauce.

Available for limited period in Malaysia

If you’re interested in getting some of these while you’re in Malaysia, you should do it fast.

The limited edition instant noodle is only available until May this year.

It is sold at all 7-Eleven outlets in Malaysia for RM5.80 (S$1.93).

Advertisement

Top image from @fateenalwani and @ashril_92 on Twitter