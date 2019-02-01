fbpx

Back
﻿

Foodpanda delivery man continues to work despite limited mobility, inspires others with grit & resilience

Admirable spirit.

Mandy How | March 15, 03:48 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

On March 5, 2019, Twitter user Joanna Cockle shared about a Food Panda delivery personnel on the job.

She had learnt about him from an unnamed Facebook user, and subsequently tweeted a screenshot of the Facebook post with her own thoughts.

Struggling up Cairnhill Circle

What made the delivery personnel different from your usual employee was the fact that he had to get around in a wheelchair.

Due to his limited mobility, the man appeared to be struggling up Cairnhill Circle in order to fulfil an order.

Thankfully, the Facebook user extended their help to push the delivery man uphill.

However, as the user had their newborn in a stroller, he was unable to help the delivery personnel for long — but others stepped in to offer their help.

Here’s a screenshot of the Facebook post by Cockle, in case you couldn’t see:

Another Twitter user revealed that the delivery personnel might be named Alson:

Cockle added that this really places things in perspective, especially when she’s grousing about late orders.

Related article:

HonestBee delivery guy on motorised wheelchair earns praise for going about it in Toa Payoh

Top image via @joannasuyin

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australian Prime Minister slams New Zealand Christchurch shooter as 'violent terrorist', 40 reportedly killed

It is an act of terrorism. Period.

March 15, 03:08 pm

McDonald's customer finds pieces of eggshell in her McGriddles sandwich

Extra crunchy.

March 15, 02:29 pm

Would you have survived a long-distance relationship in the ’90s? This S’porean couple did.

All you need is love.

March 15, 01:58 pm

Cute Gudetama EZ-Link charm available at all S'pore 7-Eleven outlets for S$26.90

So adorable!

March 15, 01:38 pm

Driver in Vietnam causes major 7-vehicle accident, continues partying like he's still in a rave

Feel the beat.

March 15, 01:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close