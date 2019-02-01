4 fairytale-like garden landscapes at Gardens By The Bay from April 14, 2019, tickets from S$9

From April 14, Gardens By The Bay (GBTB) will have a new exhibition named Floral Fantasy, featuring four garden landscapes and a 4D ride.

There’s more than 3,000 plants from over 150 species, and you can view them in relatively cool comfort of 23-25˚C.

Dance, float, waltz, and drift

Here’s a closer look at the four gardens, Dance, Float, Waltz, and Drift.

1) Dance

“Dance” features lush, flowering plants suspended from the ceiling.

According to GBTB, the flowers are supposed to move in a “sinuously in a mesmerising fashion” , which might explain the garden’s name.

2) Float

On the other hand, “Float” will see a bubbling brook meandering through grassy knolls.

3) Waltz

“Waltz” will be a rain oasis with driftwood structures and flowers among cascading rocks.

The idea is to mimic the experience of walking through a forest in the rain.

Poison dart frogs with bright, warning colours will also be on display in a vivarium.

4) Drift

The last garden landscape, “Drift”, is a cave-like space ringed with terraced rock formations.

Soft-lighting sets the mood. What mood, though, is up to you.

Flight of the Dragonfly

Titled “Flight of the Dragonfly”, the 4D ride simulates a dragonfly’s flight path

Visitors have to be 1m and above to take the ride.

Admission from S$9

From April 14 – May 13, 2019, adult tickets for Singaporeans will go for S$9, thanks to an opening promotion.

Tickets will cost S$12 from May 14.

Here’s the price table:

The exhibition will run from 9am – 9pm daily, except for April 14 where it starts at 2pm.

Last admission at 8pm.

