fbpx

Back
﻿

New FastGo ride-hailing app from Vietnam enters S’pore, no surge pricing & no commission

More options for riders and drivers.

Joshua Lee | March 21, 04:20 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

A new ride-hailing competitor is coming to Singapore.

FastGo, a Vietnamese startup will be launching in Singapore in April — the third country in its expansion plan after Vietnam and Myanmar.

Interested drivers can start registering on the FastGo app from April 1, while riders can start booking rides from April 30.

No peak surcharge, no commission

According to Today, riders do not need to pay a surcharge during peak hours and drivers do not need to pay a portion of their income as commission.

Instead, drivers will be charged a fixed daily subscription — approximately US$5 (S$6.73) if a driver’s income exceeds US$30 (S$40.41) per day.

KrASIA says that drivers who earn less than US$30 (S$40.41) per day will have their subscription fee waived.

There is no word yet on how much fares in Singapore will cost.

FastGo’s founder and chairman Nguyen Huu Tuat said “any FastGo ride will always be cheaper than the others”, Today reported.

FastGo only started in Vietnam in June 2018 but has already amassed close to 60,000 drivers there and claims to be one of the top two ride hailing services.

Top image via FastGo.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Funny part-time job in S'pore: Mum in NTU seeks 'friendly' person with 'standard American accent' to read books to her 2 kids

Not sure if a suitable candidate has been found.

March 21, 02:42 pm

M'sian Minister Azmin Ali: Govt can't afford to bail out M'sia Airlines

Something should be done soon.

March 21, 02:23 pm

Latest Yeezy model available in Pacific Plaza S'pore for S$450 on March 23, 2019

Hmmm.

March 21, 01:53 pm

Man coughs in toddler's direction on MRT, shouts 'HWAAAAH!!!' after being scolded by toddler's mum

Another day, another threat to call the police.

March 21, 12:56 pm

S'pore is 2nd-happiest Asian country, 34th in the world: World Happiness Report

We can be happy about this result.

March 21, 12:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close