New FastGo ride-hailing app from Vietnam enters S’pore, no surge pricing & no commission

A new ride-hailing competitor is coming to Singapore.

FastGo, a Vietnamese startup will be launching in Singapore in April — the third country in its expansion plan after Vietnam and Myanmar.

Interested drivers can start registering on the FastGo app from April 1, while riders can start booking rides from April 30.

No peak surcharge, no commission

According to Today, riders do not need to pay a surcharge during peak hours and drivers do not need to pay a portion of their income as commission.

Instead, drivers will be charged a fixed daily subscription — approximately US$5 (S$6.73) if a driver’s income exceeds US$30 (S$40.41) per day.

KrASIA says that drivers who earn less than US$30 (S$40.41) per day will have their subscription fee waived.

There is no word yet on how much fares in Singapore will cost.

FastGo’s founder and chairman Nguyen Huu Tuat said “any FastGo ride will always be cheaper than the others”, Today reported.

FastGo only started in Vietnam in June 2018 but has already amassed close to 60,000 drivers there and claims to be one of the top two ride hailing services.

