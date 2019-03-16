Stealth F-35 jets & Multi-Role Combat Vessels to be added to SAF’s arsenal around 2030

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will be seeing the addition of F-35 jets and Multi-Role Combat Vessels (MRCVs) to its arsenal sometime around 2030.

The purchase of these new weapons comes as part of the SAF’s efforts to ensure that it is strong and armed for defending Singapore, Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen announced in Parliament on Mar. 1, at MINDEF‘s Committee of Supply Debate.

Ng added that this was to prepare for the event where diplomacy fails, and others choose to inflict harm, and ignores Singapore’s rights.

As such, the F-35s will eventually replace the current F-16s, while the MRCVs will eventually replace the current Victory-class Missile Class, around 2030.

Advertisement

Here’s what to expect from the new weapons

F-35 Joint Strike Fighter

The F-35 has been identified as the most suitable replacement aircraft platform that contributes to the RSAF’s ability to safeguard Singapore’s sovereignty and security.

As part of its design, the F-35 carries advanced features such as internal weapon bays and radar-absorbent material which allows it to penetrate enemy defences and engage targets before it is even detected.

Advertisement

On top of that, the plane carries an array of sensors, along with the ability to share information via advanced datalinks, which makes it a key information node to enhance the SAF’s battlefield awareness.

Ng said that the decision for the F-35s to replace the F-16s in the RSAF’s fleet is due to the latter facing obsolescence post-2030.

This means that the RSAF fighter fleet will eventually consist of F-35s and F-15s, should plans come to fruition.

Time of purchase for F-35s is ripe

Ng elaborated on these plans by stating that MINDEF would issue a Letter of Request (LOR) to the U.S. to acquire the F-35s, and that the sale to Singapore would have to be approved by US Congress, as per American law.

Ng noted that Singapore had strong support in the key echelons of the US for its purchase, stating:

“Singapore has the endorsement of both the US Administration and the Department of Defense for our proposed purchase of F-35s. In fact, President Trump wrote to PM Lee last month welcoming Singapore’s plans to acquire the F-35. During my meeting with Acting Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan at the Munich Security Conference two weeks ago, he also said that the US was greatly appreciative of Singapore’s decision.”

Ng highlighted that the LOR would request an initial acquisition of four F-35s, with the option of a further eight.

Advertisement

Ng also pointed out that the price of the F-35s has been steadily falling due to demand from the US and ten other countries.

On specific figures, Ng said:

“The current unit price of the F-35 ranges from US$90 million to US$115 million, comparable to what we have paid for our F-15SGs. The total cost of ownership of a fleet of F-35s, including maintenance across its lifespan, will also be similar to our F-15SGs.”

Ng added that MINDEF would continue to work with the US Department of Defense to optimise operating and maintenance costs.

Multi-Role Combat Vessel

The MRCV will strengthen Singapore’s navy ability to protect Singapore and its Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

As such, the vessel will carry multiple unmanned systems to expand its surveillance and influence over a larger area.

Advertisement

These systems include Unmanned Aerial Vehicles that will take to the skies as additional “eyes”, Unmanned Surface Vessels which will patrol the seas, and Unmanned Underwater Vessels which will scan the depths.

Advertisement

Given the automation of multiple systems on the MRCV, the operation of such vessels will see cost savings of up to 10 per cent, compared to other similar-sized frigates.

Ng stated that the first of the MRCVs will be delivered around 2025, with full delivery expected by 2030.

Advertisement

Top image collage from Military Tech Facebook