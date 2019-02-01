European Union just voted to ban single-use plastic plates, straws & cotton buds by 2021

Single-use plastics: So convenient, yet the scourge of the earth.

But there’s hope

In a groundbreaking move, the European Union (EU) has just agreed to ban most single-use plastics by 2021, reported BBC News on March 24.

The vote passed with an overwhelming majority backed 571 to 53 Members of European Parliament (MEP).

A final approval will take place on April 15, but this is expected to pass as well since most European governments have already demonstrated support of the ban, The Straits Times reported.

Hopes to reduce marine pollution

The greatest tangible effects of plastic pollution can be seen in the deaths of various marine creatures.

In March 2019, a whale died off the coast of the Philippines with 40kg of plastic in its stomach.

According to Channel News Asia, 85 percent of marine litter consists of plastic.

With this vote, the EU hopes to reduce the seemingly unending stream of plastic into the ocean.

What products will be banned?

The ban will target most common single-use plastic items found in the ocean, according to European Parliament News.

This includes plates, straws, cotton buds, cutlery and balloon sticks.

All oxo-degradable plastics, such as bags or packaging will also be banned, as well as food containers made out of expanded polystyrene (EPS).

Another reason the EU voted to completely ban these products is because more sustainable alternatives are readily available, such as paper straws, going strawless, or cardboard containers.

Reduction of other products

For items where “no alternatives” exist, which mostly comprise food packaging, the EU will be setting ambitious reduction targets: Consumption for these products will have to be reduced by 25 percent by 2025, according to BBC.

EU countries also have to collect and recycle 90 percent of plastic beverage bottles by 2025 as well.

As cigarette butts are the second-most littered piece of single-use plastic, countries will have to reduce cigarette filters containing plastic by 50 percent by 2025 and 80 percent by 2030.

In a bold move reminiscent of the Extended Producer Responsibility strategy aimed at making producers and business more accountable, EU countries also have to ensure that the respective tobacco companies cover the cost of waste collection and treatment of the cigarette filters.

Paving the way

The ban is a welcome move amidst greater calls for proper legislation on plastics.

In September 2018, Malaysia charted a zero-waste plan to ban all single-use plastics by 2030.

The ban by the EU will be the largest thus far, involving 28 countries.

Perhaps Singapore might follow suit soon?

Top photo from Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, Facebook