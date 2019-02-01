fbpx

Back
﻿

Someone seems to have been eating chicken rice in S’pore for 450 days & putting it on Instagram

This guy has dedication.

Joshua Lee | March 14, 02:09 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Remember this chicken rice-loving guy?

S’pore man has posted 252 pictures of his chicken rice meals in less than a year, shows no sign of stopping

Some 200 days later, it appears that he is still going strong with his chicken rice love affair.

For those who don’t understand dialect, the account handle is a play on Kuay Png (Hokkien for chicken rice) and the .PNG picture file format.

Daily chicken rice eater

According to the administrator of this account, he eats chicken rice daily and posts photos of them on Instagram, like a food diary of sorts. In total, this man has been eating chicken rice for more than 450 days.

His first chicken rice photo was dated Sept. 10, 2017:

View this post on Instagram

everyday #1

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

Just look at how his photos have evolved over time:

View this post on Instagram

everyday #430

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

View this post on Instagram

everyday #437

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

View this post on Instagram

everyday #428

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

View this post on Instagram

everyday #413

A post shared by ji fan fan (@kuey.png) on

As always, the comments section is the place to find out more about our mystery chicken rice eater:

Like for example if he prefers boneless chicken rice:

How he loves chicken breast:

How he sometimes eat chicken rice for both lunch and dinner:

And the occasional wit:

And if you’re thinking about the effect on one’s health, you’re not alone:

If you want to sample this glorious array of chicken rice, please head over here.

Top images via @kuey.png on Instagram. 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

tokidoki event at Changi Airport from March 15 - May 1, 2019 has inflatable playground & exclusive merch

Exciting times ahead.

March 14, 01:52 pm

S'pore & M'sia to immediately suspend overlapping port claims

All commercial activities will be suspended in the area, and government vessels are not to be anchored there.

March 14, 01:01 pm

High Court judge throws out Leong Sze Hian's counterclaim against PM Lee, libel suit to go to trial

Costs mounting for Leong.

March 14, 12:41 pm

Superga S'pore sale has up to 70% off for selected shoes between March 14-17, 2019

One can never have too many shoes, right?

March 14, 12:38 pm

All 111 schools in Pasir Gudang, Johor to shut down because of toxic fumes

Over 500 people have sought medical treatment after suffering from the fumes.

March 14, 12:29 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close