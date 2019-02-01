Someone seems to have been eating chicken rice in S’pore for 450 days & putting it on Instagram

Remember this chicken rice-loving guy?

Some 200 days later, it appears that he is still going strong with his chicken rice love affair.

For those who don’t understand dialect, the account handle is a play on Kuay Png (Hokkien for chicken rice) and the .PNG picture file format.

Daily chicken rice eater

According to the administrator of this account, he eats chicken rice daily and posts photos of them on Instagram, like a food diary of sorts. In total, this man has been eating chicken rice for more than 450 days.

His first chicken rice photo was dated Sept. 10, 2017:

Just look at how his photos have evolved over time:

As always, the comments section is the place to find out more about our mystery chicken rice eater:

Like for example if he prefers boneless chicken rice:

How he loves chicken breast:

How he sometimes eat chicken rice for both lunch and dinner:

And the occasional wit:

And if you’re thinking about the effect on one’s health, you’re not alone:

If you want to sample this glorious array of chicken rice, please head over here.

Top images via @kuey.png on Instagram.