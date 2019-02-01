fbpx

Kopitiam fridge in Clarke Quay opens up like Narnia into mafia-style Chinese restaurant

It's weird to have "Narnia" and the Chinese mafia in one sentence, but hear us out.

Mandy How | March 28, 02:54 pm

In the day, the nondescript coffee shop sells S$5.50 wanton mee to the office crowd.

Photo by Mandy How

From 5pm, however, the fridge in the corner of the kopitiam opens up to reveal an entrance way.

This leads to The Dragon Chamber, a Chinese restaurant with everything from mala fries and firecracker chicken to crocodile foot and dick soup.

Das right, dick soup.

Screenshot via The Dragon Chamber

But back to the fridge-door.

Photo by Mandy How

And how it works:

A walk down a dark alley opens into the restaurant proper:

Photo by Mandy How

The idea, one might be able to tell, is to have it look like “Chinatown gambling dens and secret society hangouts”.

In the main dining area above, a bar sits to the left.

The bar. Photo by The Dragon Chamber

Another corridor on the right leads to a private dining area, and ends in a VIP room.

Corridor leading into the private dining area. Photo by Mandy How
Private dining area. Photo by The Dragon Chamber
VIP dining area. Photo by The Dragon Chamber

Mala fries, truffle waygu hor fun, & more

If it crossed your mind that The Dragon Chamber is all gimmick and no substance, it might help to know that the venture is a collaboration between Ebb and Flow Group and Tung Lok Group.

The a la carte menu consists of appetisers (rather modern in palate), soups, seafood, meat, vegetables, rice and noodles, and such.

For appetisers, mala fries (S$8) and cheeseburger eggrolls (S$14) come recommended:

Mala fries. Photo by Mandy How
Cheeseburger eggrolls. Photo by Mandy How

For mains, the firecracker chicken and maple fritters (S$16/28), wagyu truffle beef hor fun (S$68, made with A4 Kagoshima wagyu, if it means anything to you), and green dragon stir fry (S$16, Chinese chives) are good picks.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

The exotic

If you’re game for something more exotic, try the dragon claw (S$45), which is a crocodile foot braised in herbal sauce and served on a bed of kale. 

Photo by Mandy How

Otherwise, the dick soup (S$30) might also suit your needs, being a chicken and pork-based herbal soup that is double boiled for six hours with crocodile penis.

Photo by The Dragon Chamber

Desserts are available as well, including the fried durian (S$12), which was unfortunately rather underwhelming:

Photo by Mandy How

On the other hand, the red bean pancakes with salted caramel ice cream (S$16) sound promising enough.

Address and opening hours:

2 Circular Rd, Singapore 049358

Kopitiam
10am – 11pm
Wanton mee and coffee till 4pm
Bar snacks and beers after 4pm

Restaurant:
12pm – 2:30pm
5pm – 12am

Last order for food: 10:30pm
Last order for drinks: 11:30pm

