Kopitiam fridge in Clarke Quay opens up like Narnia into mafia-style Chinese restaurant

In the day, the nondescript coffee shop sells S$5.50 wanton mee to the office crowd.

From 5pm, however, the fridge in the corner of the kopitiam opens up to reveal an entrance way.

This leads to The Dragon Chamber, a Chinese restaurant with everything from mala fries and firecracker chicken to crocodile foot and dick soup.

Das right, dick soup.

But back to the fridge-door.

And how it works:

A walk down a dark alley opens into the restaurant proper:

The idea, one might be able to tell, is to have it look like “Chinatown gambling dens and secret society hangouts”.

In the main dining area above, a bar sits to the left.

Another corridor on the right leads to a private dining area, and ends in a VIP room.

Mala fries, truffle waygu hor fun, & more

If it crossed your mind that The Dragon Chamber is all gimmick and no substance, it might help to know that the venture is a collaboration between Ebb and Flow Group and Tung Lok Group.

The a la carte menu consists of appetisers (rather modern in palate), soups, seafood, meat, vegetables, rice and noodles, and such.

For appetisers, mala fries (S$8) and cheeseburger eggrolls (S$14) come recommended:

For mains, the firecracker chicken and maple fritters (S$16/28), wagyu truffle beef hor fun (S$68, made with A4 Kagoshima wagyu, if it means anything to you), and green dragon stir fry (S$16, Chinese chives) are good picks.

The exotic

If you’re game for something more exotic, try the dragon claw (S$45), which is a crocodile foot braised in herbal sauce and served on a bed of kale.

Otherwise, the dick soup (S$30) might also suit your needs, being a chicken and pork-based herbal soup that is double boiled for six hours with crocodile penis.

Desserts are available as well, including the fried durian (S$12), which was unfortunately rather underwhelming:

On the other hand, the red bean pancakes with salted caramel ice cream (S$16) sound promising enough.

Address and opening hours:

2 Circular Rd, Singapore 049358

Kopitiam

10am – 11pm

Wanton mee and coffee till 4pm

Bar snacks and beers after 4pm

Restaurant:

12pm – 2:30pm

5pm – 12am

Last order for food: 10:30pm

Last order for drinks: 11:30pm