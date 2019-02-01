fbpx

Don Don Donki opening 4th S’pore outlet at Novena Square 2 in May 2019

Harvey Norman's previous spot.

Mandy How | March 20, 11:06 am

Upsurge

Japanese discount store Don Don Donki is opening its fourth outlet in Singapore come May 2019.

It will take over units #B1-06 to 75 in Square 2, where Harvey Norman used to be.

The store’s hoarding was spotted by Facebook page Singapore Atrium Sale:

The first three outlets are at Orchard Central, 100 AM mall, and City Square Mall.

It was originally reported that the Japanese chain plans to have 10 stores in Singapore by 2020.

That’s four down, six more to go.

Mothership has reached out to Donki for more details and will update this article if they reply.

Top image via Singapore Atrium Sale and Google Maps

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

