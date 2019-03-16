Corgi cafe in Bangkok has 12 corgis you can play with. Their names include Porkchop, Salmon & Babycorn
Corgi lovers can rejoice.
Corgis are running the internet now.
The loveable dogs have captured the hearts of people all over the world with their charming antics and fluffy butts.
And if you happen to be holidaying in Thailand, you might want to take some time out of your itinerary to visit Bangkok’s corgi cafe.
Corgi in the Garden, as it is called, has 12 affectionate corgis with equally adorable names like Porkchop, Bean, and Buttercup.
Here are more photos of them:
🐶: พี่ๆอย่าเพิ่งงอนCORGI in the Garden นะค้าบ🙏 เนื่องจากคาเฟ่ของเราได้รับการตอบรับอย่างอบอุ่นจากพี่ๆ ในเวลาอันรวดเร็ว การบริการของเราล่าช้าไปบ้าง รับโทรศัพท์&ตอบข้อความช้าบ้าง ทางร้านต้องขออภัยในความไม่สะดวกจากใจจริงค่ะ ทางเรารับทราบถึงทุกปัญหาและจะรีบนำทุกคำติชมไปปรับปรุงนะคะ ปล. 🔔 ทางคาเฟ่ไม่สามารถคาดเดาจำนวนลูกค้าที่แน่นอนได้ ดังนั้นรบกวน walk in ค่ะ และขอสงวนสิทธิ์ให้บริการพี่ๆตามลำดับก่อนหลังนะคะ 🚫ขออนุญาตไม่รับจองนะคะ🚫 📍จุดสังเกตก่อนถึงทางเข้าคาเฟ่ จะเจอโครงการซิตี้คอนเนค เต้นรถมือสองศรีปกรณ์ ร้านขายจานชาม ร้านล้างรถ และจะถึงทางเข้าร้านค่ะ ⚠️ระวังขับรถเลยนะคะ ทางเข้าร้านอยู่ก่อนถึงปั๊มน้ำมัน ปตท. ขาเข้าเมืองค่ะ
Food and drinks available
The dog cafe boasts a chic yet homely interior.
สุขสันต์วันอาทิตย์😊 ขอบคุณคุณลูกค้าทุกท่านที่เอ็นดูน้องๆนะคะ และ ขอบคุณครูเมศ #หมีฝึกหมา ที่มาช่วยสอนพี่ๆในร้านให้ฝึกสอนน้องๆอย่างถูกต้องค่ะ🙏 #corgiinthegarden #corgicafe #corgicafebkk #dogcafebkk #pembrokewelshcorgi #corgilife #corgiaddict #corgicommunity #corgiofinstagram #คาเฟ่คอร์กี้ #คาเฟ่หมา #คาเฟ่สุนัข #คอร์กี้
It even has a grassy outdoor area for corgis and visitors to romp around and enjoy the sunshine.
The cafe also offers snacks, drinks, and ice cream.
Fresh Milk🥛Greentea🍵Double Chocolate🍫Salted Caramel🍯Yogurt🍚Vanilla🍦Mango Passionfruit🍧Pineapple Passionfruit🍍#corgiinthegarden #corgi #pembrokewelshcorgi #corgilife #mycorgi #corgiaddict #corgicommunity #corgiofinstagram #corgigram #dogcafebkk #คาเฟ่หมา #คาเฟ่สุนัข #คอร์กี้
Do note that to interact with the furballs, there is an entrance fee of 250 Baht (S$10.65), which includes a drink.
Time slots for corgis
However, visitors cannot simply walk in and play with the corgis as and when they want.
To ensure the corgis aren’t overwhelmed, visitors can only drop by the cafe at specific time slots for one hour each. Here are the slots available:
- Morning slot: 10:30 am (weekends only)
- Noon slot: 12:30 pm
- Afternoon slot: 2:30 pm
- Evening slot 4:30 pm
No other pets are allowed in the cafe.
Corgi in the Garden has been gaining traction on social media, and as you can see, people are already flocking to the quaint cafe, so make sure to book your slots fast.
Address: 338/1 Kallapaphruek Road Bang Wa, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160, Thailand.
Opening Hours:
Tuesday – Friday, 12:30pm – 6pm
Saturday – Sunday, 10:30am – 6pm
Closed on Mondays.
Top image from Corgi in the Garden/Instagram
