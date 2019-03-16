fbpx

Corgi cafe in Bangkok has 12 corgis you can play with. Their names include Porkchop, Salmon & Babycorn

Corgi lovers can rejoice.

Ashley Tan | March 6, 03:44 pm

Corgis are running the internet now.

The loveable dogs have captured the hearts of people all over the world with their charming antics and fluffy butts.

And if you happen to be holidaying in Thailand, you might want to take some time out of your itinerary to visit Bangkok’s corgi cafe.

Corgi in the Garden, as it is called, has 12 affectionate corgis with equally adorable names like Porkchop, Bean, and Buttercup.

Here are more photos of them:

Food and drinks available

The dog cafe boasts a chic yet homely interior.

It even has a grassy outdoor area for corgis and visitors to romp around and enjoy the sunshine.

The cafe also offers snacks, drinks, and ice cream.

Do note that to interact with the furballs, there is an entrance fee of 250 Baht (S$10.65), which includes a drink.

Time slots for corgis

However, visitors cannot simply walk in and play with the corgis as and when they want.

To ensure the corgis aren’t overwhelmed, visitors can only drop by the cafe at specific time slots for one hour each. Here are the slots available:

  • Morning slot: 10:30 am (weekends only)
  • Noon slot: 12:30 pm
  • Afternoon slot: 2:30 pm
  • Evening slot 4:30 pm

No other pets are allowed in the cafe.

 

Corgi in the Garden has been gaining traction on social media, and as you can see, people are already flocking to the quaint cafe, so make sure to book your slots fast.

Image from Corgi in the Garden/Instagram

Address338/1 Kallapaphruek Road Bang Wa, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok 10160, Thailand.

Opening Hours:
Tuesday – Friday, 12:30pm – 6pm
Saturday – Sunday, 10:30am – 6pm
Closed on Mondays.

Top image from Corgi in the Garden/Instagram

