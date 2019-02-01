S’porean DJ, 33, jailed 18 months for bringing shrooms into S’pore & taking cocaine overseas
She was first arrested in 2015.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
Singaporean DJ, Debbie Valerie Tenashar Long, better known as DJ Tenashar, has pleaded guilty to possession and consumption of drugs overseas.
First arrested in 2015
According to Yahoo News Singapore, Long was returning to Singapore from Amsterdam in 2015 when she was apprehended by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers at Changi Airport Terminal 1.
Her luggage was found to contain two containers of mushroom-like substances containing psilocin, a Class A controlled drug in Singapore.
Long also tested positive for cocaine.
Subsequently, her Robertson Quay home was raided and the authorities found a packet of tablets containing nimetazepam, a Class C controlled drug.
Left the country, arrested upon arrival
Long was granted bail and left the country in 2015 for work.
She only returned in May 2018 after her passport expired, and has remained in remand since then.
Since being remanded, Long’s lawyer stated that she has experienced “a deep sense of embarrassment” due to the public scrutiny brought on by the incident.
He also argued that Long had consumed the drugs in a country where they were not illegal.
He also said Long was permitted to travel abroad by the CNB and had not absconded.
Long, who currently has a 12-year-old daughter in the care of her ex-husband, was jailed 18 months for drug offences on March 26, 2019.
For each drug consumption charge, Long could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$20,000.
Top photo via Tenashar’s Facebook page.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.