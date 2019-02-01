fbpx

Cyclist fractures skull & nearly dies after getting hit by taxi along Braddell Road

The couple hopes that motorists and cyclists can 'take care of each other' on the road.

Tanya Ong | March 15, 01:14 pm

Upsurge

On March 10, 2019, a taxi hit a woman from behind, leaving her seriously injured.

Accident along Braddell Road

According to TNP, Lynette Ngo was cycling behind her husband, Hing Siong Chen, along Braddell Road when she was hit from behind by a taxi.

Hing, hearing a crash, turned around to see Ngo lying motionless on the road.

Hing told TNP that he thought she would stand up, but panicked when he realised that she wasn’t moving. Blood was also trickling from her ear, forming a pool around her head.

The incident took place around 6am.

Ngo was rushed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she spent two days in the high dependency ward.

Severely injured

Ngo and Hing, both doctors, are 46 years old. They have two daughters, aged 21 and 19.

Hing revealed that the accident was “very scary” for him because he could have lost his wife:

“I could have lost her…. My world could have ended then.”

Ngo, who is “thankful to be alive”, cried when she first heard about her injuries.

According to TNP, she suffered from a fractured skull and bleeding in her brain.

She also had a broken collarbone, five broken ribs, a collapsed lung, nerve damage in her right eye, as well as partial hearing loss on her right ear.

The nerve damage is particularly worrying, TNP reports, as the eyeball appears to be paralysed at the right corner of the eye, causing Ngo to have double vision.

Taxi driver arrested

As of March 14, Ngo has been discharged from hospital but she will be returning to the hospital for another surgery in the following week.

Photo via FB/Siong Hing

This is his Hing’s Facebook post:

Although the couple told TNP that they don’t “harbour any anger” towards the taxi driver, they hope that both motorists and cyclists on the road can take care of each other, adding that “safe cycling is also important”.

The taxi driver, a 57-year-old woman, has been arrested for causing grievous hurt by negligent act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via Google streetview and FB/Siong Hing

