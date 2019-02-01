Cyclist in City Hall falls by himself but blames taxi

A cyclist in Singapore fell over after he could not cycle properly for a split second.

The incident occurred in City Hall area opposite Raffles City along St Andrew’s Road beside Singapore Recreation Club.

What happened

According to a video put up on Roads.sg Facebook page on March 19, the cyclist decked out in gear was cycling beside the curb as he approached a traffic light junction.

As he pulled up to the right of a yellow taxi, he stopped a bit too abruptly and fell over onto the walkway:

After the cyclist got up, he started gesticulating to the taxi driver like he is faultless:

But the taxi was clearly slanted to the left and provided a safe distance for any rider to pass on the right.

The driver in the silver car on the left of the taxi even wound down the window to give the cyclist a piece of his mind — presumably asking the cyclist to go fly kite:

The cyclist then rode away.

Moreover, the cyclist was cycling on the rightmost side of the road, which goes against the rule of keeping as close to the left of the road as possible.

Graphical representation

A meme of this incident has already been made in 2011.

Wheel in drain

However, there is speculation that the cyclist’s bicycle wheel might have been caught in the drain grills.

Some of these drain covers have been replaced with smaller grooves that run perpendicular to kerbside rather than parallel to it to prevent wheels from slipping into them and getting stuck.